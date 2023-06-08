City of Madison officials have raised a trans flag for the first time, in honor of the city’s first openly transgender official being elected in April.

Wednesday’s flag-raising ceremony outside the Madison Municipal Building, 215 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., was attended by dozens of city employees and onlookers from the nearby midweek Dane County Farmers’ Market.

“I want everybody to know that the city of Madison is a place where everyone, but particularly trans folks and particularly trans kids, are welcome and supported and affirmed,” said Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, the city’s first openly gay mayor. “We are here for you.”

Rhodes-Conway said the flag was in honor of Ald. Dina Nina Martinez-Rutherford, who was sworn in April 18 after a career in comedy. She beat out Brad Hinkfuss for the District 15 seat, running on affordable housing, mental health resources and small-business development. She is the founder of Lady Laughs Comedy, a company on Madison’s North Side that coaches and supports women in comedy, the city’s website says.

“Today we’re not only affirming that we are seen, but it draws a strong line that we will not ignore the hateful rhetoric and violence towards us,” Martinez-Rutherford said. “It says that we will care and value your freedom to be who you are.”

The trans flag, which has five horizontal stripes of light blue, light pink and white, became the fifth flag to be displayed at the building. It will be up for one week, Rhodes-Conway said. The American flag, the Ho-Chunk flag, the progress pride flag and the Juneteenth flag have also been displayed.

Rhodes-Conway sought to place the flag-raising in the broader context of Madison’s progressive track record on gender and sexual inclusivity. The city was a leader, she said, when it created the state’s first domestic partnership registry in 1990 affording rights to same-sex couples and prohibited discrimination on the basis of gender identity. A rainbow pride flag first flew at the state Capitol in 2019.

Ald. Amani Latimer Burris, 12th District, and Ald. John Duncan, 1st District, also took part in the ceremony.

Wednesday’s flag-raising comes amid multiple others in Madison in June. State workers raised a progress pride flag at the Capitol building June 1 alongside Gov. Tony Evers, who has signed an executive order authorizing the flag to fly during Pride Month. Officials also raised a Juneteenth flag outside the City-Council building on Tuesday to celebrate the upcoming national holiday.

Photos: Gay pride events in Madison over the years Rainbow flag at the Capitol, 2019 Rainbow flag at City Hall, 2019 Pride Parade in Madison, 2018 Church shows its colors, 2016 OutReach Pride Parade, 2015 Police join the parade, 2014 Gay Pride Parade, 2007 25 years of OutReach, 2007 Pride parade in the capital city, 2006 Miss Gay Madison, 2005 Colors of the rainbow, 2004 Undeterred by protesters, 2003 Capping weekend of events, 2002 Rainbow banner, 2001 Miss Gay Pride, 2001 Gay Pride Parade, 2000 Gay pride brides, 1999 Gay Pride Parade, 1998 Madison Pride march, 1996