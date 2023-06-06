Madison has released plans for the reconstruction of John Nolen Drive that will make the Downtown thoroughfare feel less like a highway even as biking advocates continue to ask that underpasses for cyclists and pedestrians be installed in the future.

The $30 million reconstruction of the road will include 178 feet of crosswalk and pedestrian islands at the intersection of John Nolen and North Shore Drive. Other changes include a raised median, a 10-foot-wide bike path and a 6-foot-wide sidewalk.

Federal funds will finance $15.1 million of the project.

With construction expected to start in 2025, the facelift will narrow the road and require vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists to wait longer before they can cross at the intersection.

“The street width has been minimized to allow for maximum greenspace for shoreline, pedestrian paths and bike paths,” said Chris Petykowski, a deputy engineer with the city.

With the redesign of the intersection, vehicles will typically wait 120 seconds in the morning and 179 seconds after noon while cyclists will wait about 150 seconds. Pedestrians will wait between 62 and 107 seconds at the southern crosswalk and 64 to 85 seconds at the western crosswalk.

Currently, vehicles wait about 124 seconds in the morning and 147 seconds after noon while cyclists wait less than two minutes. Pedestrians wait between 40 and 82 seconds.

A different option for the intersection’s redesign ditched by the city that did not include islands on the crosswalks would have required people to wait longer at the intersection.

Staff preferred the version with islands because it reduced wait times and gave vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians better visibility, according to a presentation on the options by the city’s engineering division.

As the road’s new design comes into focus, the city has not ruled out changing John Nolen’s intersection with Broom Street or adding an underpass or overpass for pedestrians.

Petykowski said the underpass was never programmed or budgeted in the current scope for the project, but it will be physically possible to add to the road in the future.

To protect cyclists and pedestrians, the redesign will increase the space between bikes, bodies and vehicles at the intersection of North Shore and John Nolen. Increased wait times at the intersection add an extra layer of protection too, Petykowski said.

Cyclists want underpass

Even as the city works to protect cyclists and pedestrians with the redesign, biking advocates continue to push for an underpass along John Nolen to permanently separate bikes from cars.

“I don’t know how many decades it will be to get an underpass at those intersections,” said Susan Millar, a volunteer with 350 Wisconsin, a climate activism group.

Installing the underpasses would continue to push the city to abandon its reliance on cars and reduce emissions, she said.

“If we really want to be a city that’s on the cutting edge with respect to shifting to bikes we have to do this,” Millar said.

A 2018 study of the Blair Street corridor suggests that long-term improvements for John Nolen could include enlarging the island at the North Shore intersection, which is included in the city’s plans, or adding an underpass just north of the intersection with North Shore.

Avid cyclist Don Ferber said reckless driving on John Nolen continues to pose a risk to people even with the improvements under the reconstruction.

In October 2022, cyclist Tom Heninger was killed at the intersection of John Nolen and North Shore by a motorist who is alleged to have been speeding and running a red light.

“We’re encouraging more people to use bikes but if it’s not safe it’s a deterrent,” Ferber said of safety issues on John Nolen.

“You can resolve it with one underpass,” Ferber said.

The changes to John Nolen also coincide with the reimagining of the Lake Monona waterfront. In May, the Lake Monona Waterfront Ad Hoc Committee unanimously picked Denver-based firm Sasaki to bring its “Voices of the Lake” design to 1.7 miles of shoreline and 17 acres of parkland at Olin and Law parks.

The waterfront project will continue to influence the layout of pedestrian and bike pathways along John Nolen, Petykowski said.