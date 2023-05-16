Assistant district attorneys and public defenders would receive a $36 starting hourly wage under Republicans' plan released Tuesday, $1 more than the minimum wage Democratic Gov. Tony Evers proposed.

Citing statewide court backlogs and understaffing, attorney organizations in Wisconsin have called for more pay to boost staff retention and prevent a constitutional crisis.

"We recognize the statewide importance of this," Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, said ahead of a finance committee meeting approving the plan. "We needed to make historic investments and that's exactly what the Republican Legislature is doing."

Evers proposed in his budget spending an additional $67 million on state-funded attorneys’ offices, using about half that amount to raise assistant district attorneys’ and assistant public defenders’ starting hourly wages from $27.24 to $35 an hour.

Asked to comment on Republicans' proposal, Evers spokesperson Britt Cudaback pointed to his tweet, saying, "Without providing new resources to recruit and retain qualified and experienced professionals, our justice system will continue to face a constitutional crisis."

The starting pay for those positions has increased 15% since 2012, but inflation has risen by more than twice as much in that time, according to a Wisconsin Policy Forum report.

Evers has called for similar pay raises for state attorneys in the past, but the Republican-led Legislature lowered the proposed wage increase.

The median pay for Wisconsin lawyers in 2021 was $115,000 a year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. In that year, the median pay for assistant prosecutors and public defenders was just more than $74,000, according to the Wisconsin Policy Forum report.

Because of heavy workloads and underwhelming pay, retaining and recruiting public defenders have become significant issues, Wisconsin State Public Defender legislative liaison Adam Plotkin said.

From 2018 to 2022, the turnover rate among the public defenders who work as trial attorneys jumped from around 10% to 20.4%, the Wisconsin Policy Forum report states. Total applications for attorney positions dropped in that time, from 355 in 2018 to 168 in 2022.

The understaffing that has resulted from low wages is leading to case delays and courts having to appoint defense attorneys at counties’ expense, Plotkin said.

Republicans on Tuesday proposed giving private attorneys working as public defenders $100 an hour for case work and $50 for travel time per hour, a lift from the current general rate of $70 and $25 per hour, respectively. That proposal was put forth in Evers' budget.

Evers proposed spending $8 million to increase the number of assistant prosecutors across the state. Republicans instead proposed spending $486,000 on several positions in Langlade, Oneida, Ozaukee, Kenosha and Sauk counties.

Evers also proposed spending $6.3 million to boost the number of support staff, like paralegals and investigators, for public defenders.