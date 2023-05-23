Lanes on John Nolen Drive are likely to be slimmed down by a few feet with the addition of more green space and distance between the busy route and the pedestrian and bike path, according to plans the city's Transportation Commission will consider Wednesday.

Two options for the reconstruction project emphasize traffic-calming measures to narrow the roadway's width from between 9 and 18 feet and create better separation between vehicle lanes and the path on Lake Monona's shore. It's not clear yet whether the city will opt for adding trees to a median on the route or increase the amount of green space along the shore.

The traffic-calming measures are intended to transform the John Nolen Drive causeway from a highway-like to an urban road. The more compact roadway isn't meant to reduce the amount of traffic on John Nolen, which sees about 48,000 vehicles and 4,000 bicycles a day, Assistant City Engineer Chris Petykowski said, but rather balances vehicle needs with cyclist and pedestrian safety by prompting drivers to slow down.

The city reduced the speed on the John Nolen causeway last August to 35 miles an hour as part of its initiative to eliminate serious and fatal car crashes.

"It's got a highway kind of feel and, what we're going to try to do with the design is turn that into a more urban, slower-feel kind of street that's a little tighter," Petykowski said. "There'd be curb and gutter, there'd be new streetlights, new trees to try to slow that traffic down and not have it seem like something you should be going 50 miles an hour on. You should be going the speed limit at 35 instead."

The $30 million John Nolen Drive causeway replacement project will replace the pavement and six bridges along the causeway between North Shore Drive and East Lakeside Street and could start as soon as 2025. The project will be partly funded by federal funds, as the Biden administration announced a $15.1 million grant last month.

The Transportation Commission will also consider changes to the path running between the road and the lake south of North Shore Drive. They would increase pedestrian and bicyclists' safety by putting distance between them and vehicles with wider medians and mid-intersection islands.

The final design will be created from feedback at the Transportation Commission, the Board of Public Works and the City Council before likely going out to bid in fall 2024.

Planning for the John Nolen Drive replacement project also coincides with the reimagining of the Lake Monona waterfront. Earlier this month, the Lake Monona Waterfront Ad Hoc Committee unanimously picked Denver-based firm Sasaki to bring its "Voices of the Lake" design to 1.7 miles of shoreline and 17 acres of parkland at Olin and Law parks.

Close George Herrera, left, and other workers from Knapp Railroad Builders, Milwaukee, use levers to pull spikes from railroad ties as they remove track in the first stages of construction on John Nolen Drive near Olin Avenue. A large part of John Nolen Drive, a major artery across the Madison isthmus, was closed to traffic on Friday, August 19, 2011. Craig Schreiner -- State Journal John Nolen Drive looking toward the Madison isthmus is closed and void of traffic on Friday, August 18, 2011. A large section of the major artery across the isthmus was shut down so that railroad track crossing John Nolen Drive could be replaced over the weekend. Craig Schreiner -- State Journal An empty John Nolen Drive around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, August 19, 2011. Craig Schreiner -- State Journal A section of railroad track crossing John Nolen Drive is being replaced over the weekend, on Friday, August 19, 2011. Craig Schreiner -- State Journal The Capitol is seen in a rear view mirror as outbound traffic on West Washington Avenue moves away from the isthmus during afternoon rush hour on Friday, August 19, 2011. Craig Schreiner -- State Journal Traffic moves on West Washington Avenue during afternoon rush hour on Friday, August 19, 2011. Craig Schreiner -- State Journal Traffic moves away from the downtown isthmus during afternoon rush hour on Friday, August 19, 2011. The Capitol and West Washington Avenue are seen through the guard rail of a pedestrian bridge. Craig Schreiner -- State Journal Photos: Construction on John Nolen Drive snarls traffic on the isthmus