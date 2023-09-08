Rudi, Madison's celebrated pet Juliana miniature pig, is one step closer to being a legal city resident, after the Board of Health for Madison and Dane County voted unanimously to amend a Madison ordinance that prohibits pigs. The change is scheduled to go before the City Council on Sept. 19.

The amendment proposed Wednesday lets Madison residents own one pig as long as the animal is under 24 inches tall at the shoulder, weighs less than 300 pounds, and is up to date with all required shots.

The pet also would need to be microchipped with the name, address and telephone number of the owner and the name of the animal. When off the owner’s property, the animal would need to be leashed.

Ald. Tag Evers, 13th District, who has been championing Rudi since the pig was called into question in July, described Rudi at the meeting as "kind of the mayor of the Southwest corridor," referring to the Southwest Bike Path.

Even though Rudi's owners, Paula Niedenthal and Markus Brauer, live on Norwood Place on the Near West Side, one district over, Evers said he researched the issue and is responsible for much of the amendment's language. He is one of the amendment's three sponsors.

He is sponsoring the amendment along with the couple's City Council member, Regina Vidaver, 5th District, and Dina Nina Martinez-Rutherford, 15th District, on Madison's East Side.

Evers told the board that a lot of his constituents enjoy interacting with Rudi and feeding him apple slices when he's in the couple's backyard, which is next to the bike path.

He said since he's been publicly identified with the cause of keeping Rudi, the response has been overwhelmingly positive. "A very small number, probably two or three people, were saying, 'Are you crazy? Why are you doing this?'"

Niedenthal and Brauer had Rudi for 14 months before a neighbor complained, and an animal services officer from Public Health Madison and Dane County gave them a warning that cited a city ordinance prohibiting pigs.

Rudi, who's fully grown and weighs about 140 pounds, has remained in the couple's home, where he stays mainly in the front porch area, sleeping in a pile of fluffy blankets. He also has his water, a litter box and various toys.

The city has not enforced the ordinance with a citation, Niedenthal said Wednesday.

Niedenthal said she was pleased to hear about the Board of Health's decision and "hopes that the City Council takes the recommendation seriously and amends the ordinance accordingly."

John Hausbeck, the city-county health department's environmental health services supervisor, told the board that at least a dozen Wisconsin cities allow pigs, including Middleton, which allows pigs up to 310 pounds.

Hausbeck said he contacted an animal services official in Seattle, which allows pigs of various sizes. "They're like, 'You are 10 years late. This was a big deal 10 years ago. This is nothing.'"

Evers said he knows of only two people in Madison with pet pigs and one other person who had one for five years. He said he doesn't think pet pigs will become more popular, if they're allowed. When the city began allowing backyard chickens, it didn't also accept roosters, which are a lot louder.

When one board member wondered what other animals the city would need to begin allowing, Evers said he didn't think that allowing pet pigs would open the floodgates.

Donkeys, for instance, wouldn't be allowed, he said. "You wouldn't allow a donkey to bray at all hours of the day."

Evers said he was in favor of requiring pet pigs be spayed or neutered and the board voted to add those criteria to the amendment.