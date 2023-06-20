Resolutions declaring that Madison and Dane County are sanctuary cities for transgender and nonbinary individuals may largely be symbolic.

But sometimes symbolism matters.

“It’s very heartening to know that we have support in this local community and that people are pushing back against the national rhetoric,” said Taylor Greene, a transgender man and Madison resident who co-founded TRACE, an app that allows users to document the changes their bodies and minds undergo as they transition, and to safely connect with other transgender people. “(The resolution) give(s) us a sense of safety and peace of mind knowing that whatever, you know, the right could do in the future will mean that we are protected as much as we can legally in Madison.”

That sense of safety and support is precisely what the authors of the resolutions — one passed last week by the Dane County Board and one being introduced during Tuesday’s City Council meeting — say they hoped to achieve.

Madison’s resolution was modeled after the county’s, and Rick Rose, the Dane County District 16 supervisor who introduced the county’s resolution, hopes other cities and communities follow.

“We want to have a true narrative that’s reflective of this county, that can signal the positivity of coming together, to other communities and other cities,” Rose said. “It’s already happening.”

City and county officials also have formed an informal queer pride caucus, following the Human Rights Campaign’s June 6 announcement declaring a state of emergency for LGBTQ+ Americans, Rose said. The caucus includes the city’s first openly transgender official, Ald. Dina Nina Martinez-Rutherford, 15th District, who authored the city resolution.

That caucus will be officially announced soon and is intended to be a way for people with lived experience to interact with constituents, Rose said. It is modeled after and took inspiration from Dane County’s Black Caucus, which formed around issues related to the Dane County Jail.

City of Madison officials raised a trans flag for the first time June 7 outside the Madison Municipal Building in honor of Martinez-Rutherford, who was sworn in April 18.

The City Council resolution calls for protecting transgender and nonbinary individuals’ access to health care and asks the chief of the Madison Police Department to make enforcement of potential future state laws punishing gender-affirming care, including puberty blockers, hormones or surgery, the department’s lowest priority.

The resolution is co-sponsored by 14 people, including Mayor Satya-Rhodes Conway and Martinez-Rutherford.

“All people in Madison and the State of Wisconsin should have access to all health care, including gender-affirming care,” the resolution says. “Be it further resolved that Madison be considered a safe place, a sanctuary, for transgender children and adults and their families.”

The resolution also cites an ACLU report that mentions 556 bills in 49 states being introduced to restrict health care, education and freedom of expression for LGBTQ+ people. None of the current 491 bills the ACLU is tracking on the subject are in Wisconsin.

Dane County on June 16 passed a similar resolution with a 25-1 vote that declared Dane County a sanctuary for trans and nonbinary individuals. That resolution has near-identical clauses as the city’s, including urging the Dane County Sheriff to make enforcement of state laws punishing gender-affirming care its lowest priority.

Martinez-Rutherford started the process for the city resolution and had been working on it since she was elected.

“Even though it’s primarily symbolic, it is also the line that we draw to say, ‘Hey, we’re going to stand up for you no matter what,’” she said. “Decisions that we make with our doctor, decisions that we make with our family, to pursue gender-affirming care is vital and to be protected always.”

Greene, who is a transgender man and grew up in Madison, said he largely feels safe and welcomed in the city. But he urges the state to pass stronger legal protections for transgender individuals, similar to those of Minnesota.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill into law on April 23 that prevents state courts or officials from complying with child removal requests, extraditions, arrests or subpoenas related to gender-affirming care received in the state.

