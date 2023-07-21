Dane County has a new provider for its senior meals program, six months after the service briefly fell apart under its former contractor, restauranteur Dave Heide.

The Dane County Board awarded AtlantisValley Foods the contract to provide meals to 11 area senior centers, along with home-delivered meals. The Cottage Grove-based food service company already delivers about 30,000 meals throughout the county each week, according to the county’s resolution awarding AtlantisValley Foods the contract.

Heide, the founder of Little John’s, struggled to fulfill the contract with the county when he took over the service in January.

At the time, the county raised concerns with Heide about prompt delivery, food quality and food temperatures. He didn’t respond to county oversight efforts to fix the problems and shuttered operations at Little John’s the day before the publication of a Wisconsin State Journal article detailing his struggles to deliver senior meals.

Heide’s one-year contract would have been worth $955,000.

The county will pay about $400,000 to AtlantisValley Foods to deliver nearly 40,000 meals from September through the end of this year under the contract.

AtlantisValley Foods won the contract in a competitive bidding process that included multiple respondents. The contract awarded to Heide last November also went out to bid, but he was the only respondent.

When Heide’s role in the program ended, Heide’s predecessor, Dane County Consolidated Food Service, stepped in to perform its old duties. The Goodman Community Center and area restaurants also delivered meals to seniors.

The County Board greenlighted its contract with AtlantisValley Foods at its meeting Thursday night on a voice vote with no debate.

Workplace discrimination

Also Thursday, the board voted to further update county ordinances banning workplace discrimination based on “cultural differences,” a move aimed at preventing people of color, particularly Black women, from getting treated differently because of their hair.

Five supervisors voted against the ordinance change, arguing that the term “cultural differences” is too broad and noting that the county already bans discrimination because of physical appearance. The ordinance change passed on a 28-5 vote.

Those opposing the ordinance were Sups. Jerry Bollig, Patrick Downing, Tim Kiefer, Maureen McCarville and Dave Ripp.

Supporters of the change argued that even though hairstyles are included within “cultural differences,” having as broad and inclusive language as possible in county code further prevents employees of diverse backgrounds from being treated differently.

In 2021, the county banned county contractors from discriminating based on hairstyles, a reform led by former Sup. Shelia Stubbs. No supervisors voted against it then.

The change on Thursday was introduced to add language banning discrimination based on “cultural differences” by county employees, which didn’t get changed when the original ordinance passed, said Carlos Pabellon, corporation counsel for the county.

In 2022, Congress passed federal legislation banning discrimination based on hairstyle, a bill known as the CROWN Act.

ATV routes

The board unanimously voted to create a permit process for establishing ATV routes on some Dane County highways. The $500 permit fee will go toward installing signage that tells riders that the path is an ATV route.

Individuals, organizations or municipalities are allowed to apply for the permit.

The change comes after a pilot program last year that allowed ATV use on Highway Y in Mazomanie.

“More and more Dane County citizens are finding ways to enjoy the beautiful outdoors, and this new permit process will safely and efficiently facilitate an even further expansion of ATV/UTV recreation,” said Sup. Jeff Weigand, 20th District.

