A ballot question for a constitutional amendment that sought to enhance the rights of crime victims was properly worded and legally adopted after Wisconsin voters overwhelmingly approved it two years ago, the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled Tuesday.

The state's high court ruled 6-1, with liberal Justice Ann Walsh Bradley dissenting, that the contested measure, known as "Marsy's Law," will stand as law, despite arguments raised that the original ballot question before voters in 2020 was vague or misleading.

The majority concluded Wisconsin's constitutional requirement is that amendments to the document must be submitted to voters, but does not contain "any explicit obligations regarding form or substance." The ruling could have a lasting impact on future amendments to the Wisconsin Constitution at a time when some conservative groups have called on state Republicans to ramp up their use of such ballot questions as a way to enact or preserve legislation with liberals holding the governor's office and poised to take control of the state Supreme Court in August.

"The legislature is granted substantial discretion and freedom in how amendments can be submitted to the people," conservative Justice Brian Hagedorn wrote for the majority. "The text simply requires that the people must have the opportunity to ratify or reject a proposed amendment."

The constitutional amendment, which was approved by about 75% of Wisconsin voters, was challenged by the Wisconsin Justice Initiative, along with a group of defense attorneys and now-retired state Sen. Fred Risser, who disputed the validity of the question put to voters. They said the ballot question didn't sufficiently describe the potential negative repercussions for people accused of crimes.

In the ruling, the majority note that only once, in 1953, has the state Supreme Court reversed a proposed amendment to the state Constitution. In that instance, the court concluded the question submitted before voters described the amendment in a “fundamentally counterfactual way,” according to Tuesday’s ruling.

“While (Wisconsin Justice Initiative) takes issue with the wording, completeness, and implications of the ballot question, we conclude the question was not fundamentally counterfactual such that voters were not afforded the opportunity to approve the actual amendment,” Hagedorn wrote.

Bradley, in her dissent, wrote the ballot question was improperly worded, as it did not mention provisions in Marsy's Law that provide greater rights for victims and the diminishment of the rights of the accused. In part, the law gives victims the right to refuse an interview, deposition or other discovery request made by the accused or any person acting on behalf of the accused.

Supporters of the amendment said it gives alleged victims the same rights as the accused. Lawyers representing the Wisconsin Elections Commission and groups that support the amendment cautioned the Wisconsin Supreme Court against interfering with legislative proposals.

The question voters saw on their ballot stated: "Shall section 9m of article I of the constitution, which gives certain rights to crime victims, be amended to give crime victims additional rights, to require that the rights of crime victims be protected with equal force to the protections afforded the accused while leaving the federal constitutional rights of the accused intact, and to allow crime victims to enforce their rights in court?"

A Dane County judge ruled in late 2020 that the statewide ballot question inadequately spelled out the effect the amendment would have on the rights of people accused of crimes. He said voters would have been better informed had the question been broken into two parts — one addressing greater rights for victims and another on the diminishment of the rights of the accused.

Dane County Circuit Court Judge Frank Remington also noted that while the ballot question said victims' rights will be protected "with equal force" as those accused of crimes, the amendment altered the Constitution to say the rights of crime victims should be protected by law in a manner "no less vigorous" than the protections given to those accused of crimes. He called the discrepancy "misleading."

About a year after Remington's ruling against the amendment, a three-judge panel of the state District 3 Court of Appeals asked that the state Supreme Court bypass the appeals court and decide the case, citing its statewide importance, the novelty of some of the questions the appeal asks and the lack of significant legal authority on other questions.

Before the Wisconsin Supreme Court, lawyers for the Wisconsin Justice Initiative, along with the ACLU of Wisconsin and group Law Forward, said that ballot questions must reference "every essential element" of the proposed measure.

But attorneys for the state Department of Justice, representing the Wisconsin Elections Commission, say the question communicated the amendment's essential purpose. Unless the ballot question presented "an entirely different question" from the amendment, then the question wasn't misleading, they said in court files. They added that the Legislature has broad discretion over wording and exercised it properly in this instance.

The state Supreme Court concluded the question was proper as all provisions in Marsy’s Law relate to expanding and defining victim’s rights.

“The ballot question was not submitted to the people in violation of the process outlined in the Wisconsin Constitution,” Hagedorn wrote. “Therefore, absent challenge on other grounds, the amendment has been validly ratified and is part of the Wisconsin Constitution.”

The law was named after Marsalee (Marsy) Ann Nicholas, a University of California-Santa Barbara student who was stalked and killed by her ex-boyfriend in 1983. Just a week after the murder, Marsy’s mother, Marcella, was confronted by her daughter’s murderer at a local market. She hadn’t been told he had been released on bail just days after Marsy’s murder. Henry Nicholas III is Marsy’s brother, and the billionaire founder of the Marsy’s Law national campaign.

Ultimately, Marsy's Law added 16 new rights for victims while eliminating a reference in the Constitution to a fair trial for the defendant.

A statement from Marsy's Law for Wisconsin noted Tuesday's ruling "removes any uncertainty about Marsy’s Law in our state and ensures future generations of Wisconsinites, who find themselves in the criminal justice system through no fault of their own, will have access to some of the strongest victims’ rights in the country."

State Journal reporter Alexander Shur contributed to this report.

