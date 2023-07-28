A Madison campaign focused on ending transit-related deaths and serious injuries saw a significant decline in crashes during its first year. Since then, however, crash numbers have plateaued and the number of people killed is up.

Launched in 2020, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway’s Vision Zero campaign is “intended to eliminate traffic deaths and severe injuries on all roadways, bikeways and sidewalks.” It has lowered speed limits and added physical barriers such as cones and plastic fencing at crossings and more visible signs on city streets — all guided by crash data gathered annually.

In the five years leading up to the effort, Madison saw between 5,099 and 5,731 crashes per year, with five to 10 of them resulting in death.

Between 2019 and 2020, the city saw a 40% decrease in crashes, dropping from 5,413 to 3,243, but a doubling in the number of traffic deaths, which went from seven to 15.

Those seemingly contradictory trends have continued since, with the number of annual crashes remaining in the 3,000 range and the number of deaths in the teens.

These numbers don’t necessarily mean that Vision Zero isn’t working.

In comparing numbers across a short period of time, particularly with smaller sample sizes, Pedestrian Bicycle Administrator Renee Callaway says it’s important to exercise caution. The city tracks all crashes, major and minor, to inform safety measures, but the primary focus of its safety initiatives is curbing fatalities and injuries that result in permanent disability or disfigurement.

While city officials tout the importance of slowing down, they do so knowing that lowering speed limits isn’t a panacea. But, according to Callaway, it doesn’t have to be.

“You put up a sign that says 25 and you see that people are not driving 25 and you think ‘well, see, it doesn’t work.’ ... But what we’ve seen is, no, everyone doesn’t suddenly start driving 25 miles per hour, but kind of the highest speeds, those 40-mile-per-hour speeds, those start to go down,” said Callaway. “Really, moving the needle on the top speeds makes a difference in attaining the goal that we’re after.”

Bike-friendly city

Beyond lowering speed limits, the city has implemented a variety of other tactics: Curbs have been extended, lanes have been narrowed, physical barriers have been placed between bike lanes and vehicle lanes. In places where crashes tend to happen after dark, street lights have been added or improved. A key goal of the campaign is protecting the more vulnerable travelers in the city: bicyclists and pedestrians.

By many accounts, Madison is a bike-friendly city. In 2015, it received the League of American Bicyclists’ second-highest designation for its bicycle friendliness: platinum status. The award recognizes communities for having protected bicycle lanes and trails, advisory positions for local cyclists and bicycle education, among other things. Madison ranks as one of the five best cities for biking in the United States, and Callaway says the city plans on renewing its platinum status come August.

Robbie Webber first started peddling the streets of Madison in 1986, and still cycles frequently.

She is also on the board of directors for Madison Bikes, a local advocacy group that seeks to make the city safer for bicyclists. Citing her years of experience in transportation, she says the city ranks well compared with others of its size in prevalence of sidewalks, bicycle lanes and trails, among other safety measures and amenities.

But much of that safety hinges on where in the city you are, she said.

It’s easy for Webber to avoid major thoroughfares when she’s traveling on her bicycle, sticking to smaller streets in the Downtown area. In her experience, though, the streets near West Towne Mall or beneath the Beltline at Todd Drive are far less navigable.

“The more cars there are, the more lanes of traffic, the faster the traffic is going, the harder it is to not be in a car,” she said. “You can have a trail for 4 miles, but if the last three-quarters of a mile or half mile are terrifying, people aren’t going to bike.”

It’s the scarier areas to bike that Vision Zero seeks to target, and Webber says it shows. As part of its crash data, Madison looks at the streets and intersections that see the most crashes, considering factors such as intersection type, speed limit and the presence of bike lanes or pedestrian lights. From there, the city makes modifications where it can.

“Everything is incremental change,” said Webber. “But each increment makes a big difference.”

Time to stop

Data from Toole Design, a North American transit design firm with an office in Madison, reflects how different speeds impact drivers’ reaction times, ability to stop and potential force in striking someone with their vehicles.

At 20 mph, Toole’s data show that drivers need 115 feet to stop, and pedestrians hit at this speed face a 13% chance of severe or fatal injury. Compare this to 30 mph, where drivers need 200 feet to stop, and the likelihood of severe or fatal injury to those struck more than doubles to 40%.

Madison hasn’t reached its goal of zero severe injuries or fatalities, but Callaway remains optimistic.

“We’re really trying to eliminate serious and fatal crashes,” said Callaway. “No one should be killed just because they’re trying to go from point A to point B, or have an injury that could change the whole trajectory of their life.”

