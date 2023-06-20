The Madison City Council was set to vote late Tuesday night on a measure that would declare the city a "sanctuary" for nonbinary and transgender people — a largely symbolic measure that would nonetheless urge law enforcement to avoid enforcing any future laws seen as targeting those groups.

Modeled after a similar resolution passed overwhelmingly Thursday by the Dane County Board of Supervisors, the city's resolution seeks to protect transgender and nonbinary individuals’ access to gender-affirming care, including puberty blockers, hormones and surgery.

The city's and county's resolutions do not create legally enforceable restrictions, but do call on law enforcement officials to make any future anti-trans state laws their lowest priority.

“All people in Madison and the State of Wisconsin should have access to all health care, including gender-affirming care,” the city resolution says. “Be it further resolved that Madison be considered a safe place, a sanctuary, for transgender children and adults and their families.”

The resolution also cites an ACLU report that mentions 556 bills in 49 states being introduced to restrict health care, education and freedom of expression for LGBTQ+ people. None of the current 491 bills the ACLU is tracking on the subject are in Wisconsin.

Many of the people awaiting their turns to address the council on Tuesday clung to their phones, drawing courage from the notes app speeches they'd written and rehearsed.

While some voices faltered and others boomed, all shared the same message of support for the resolution. Some also feared a repeat of Thursday's County Board meeting, when some of the people who spoke during a five-hour hearing argued against the resolution.

"I was prepared and terrified of another night like last Thursday," said one.

"(Thursday's meeting) was so scary that it went as long as it did; it was scary because of ignorance," added another.

Guards down, speakers on Tuesday addressed the importance of the city's resolution, many adorned in rainbow-themed clothes to show support for the LGBTQIA+ community.

Ben Weger, a transgender man who worked to support Madison's first trans alder, Dina Nina Martinez-Rutherford, donned a shirt celebrating his identity as a trans man, a shirt he said he didn't feel safe in all the time around the city.

"It is the bare minimum that this body can do to pass the sanctuary resolution," he said.

City and county officials also have formed an informal queer pride caucus, following the Human Rights Campaign’s June 6 announcement declaring a state of emergency for LGBTQ+ Americans. The caucus includes Martinez-Rutherford, 15th District, who authored the city resolution.

City of Madison officials raised a trans flag for the first time June 7 outside the Madison Municipal Building in honor of Martinez-Rutherford, who was sworn in April 18.

