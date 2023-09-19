Once again, the much anticipated but long delayed $20.8 million Madison Public Market has hit a significant financial snag that could require the city to deliver more funding, or even stall or kill the project.

The lowest construction bid for the market came in $1.64 million above budget, creating a gap even if the city incorporates all possible identified cuts that would leave a viable project, city economic development director Matt Mikolajewski told City Council members in a three-page memo Monday afternoon.

The construction bid expires on Oct. 24, and city staff does not believe there is a path forward to re-bid the project and get a bid that falls within budget, while the nonprofit Madison Public Market Foundation, the market operator, can’t close the gap before the deadline, he said.

“The city has two options,” Mikolajewski said. “The first is to do nothing, in which case the project will not move forward. The second is to amend the 2023 capital budget in the weeks ahead to add $1,641,071 to the Public Market budget.”

“We support the introduction of a resolution at the Oct. 3 City Council meeting that will allow the Madison Public Market project to move forward,” the foundation said in a statement to the State Journal. “We are committed to working with the city to not only fully fund the construction project, but also to fulfill the goals and mission of the Public Market.”

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway could not immediately be reached for comment on Monday evening.

Currently, plans call for the city to convert its former two-story, 45,000-square-foot Fleet Services building at 200 N. First St. into a community destination featuring a diverse group of entrepreneurs offering fresh produce, culturally diverse prepared food, and arts and crafts.

In addition, the market is to include a Food Innovation Center that would be a flexible small manufacturing venue with services and equipment to boost entrepreneurs and minority-owned enterprises. The city would continue to own the property, while the foundation would operate it.

Earlier this month, the foundation hosted an open house at the site featuring a mix of local vendors, including newer businesses and a few of the city’s longtime favorites. The city and foundation have hoped to open the market in mid-2025.

“We are encouraged by the tremendous amount of excitement about this project and the strong support of future vendors,” the foundation said in its statement. “More than 250 businesses that have expressed interest in being a part of the market, and approximately 1,000 people attended last week’s Ready! Set! Market! event.”

Earlier gap addressed

The market has already had multiple fits and starts. After considering several locations and cobbling together financing, the council last November after vigorous debate approved up to $4.5 million in tax incremental financing (TIF) to help close a financing gap that surfaced last fall.

To finance planning, construction and initial operations, the city intended to use $11.5 million in TIF funds, $849,000 in city funds, up to $3 million in private donations, $4.25 million from state programs, and $1.5 million from Dane County.

But now the construction bids have created another gap, Mikolajewski said in the memo. It’s not clear how many bids the city received and the amounts of the low and high bids.

The market’s construction budget was $12.5 million as of July 19, he said. Before opening bids, the city and foundation identified about $1.7 million in non-construction costs in items such as furniture, fixtures and equipment that could be cut while still having a viable market, meaning construction bids could have come in as high as $13.67 million, he said.

The $13.67 million doesn’t include hoped-for extras such as new doors and windows in the market’s south hall or solar features, Mikolajewski said. And that sum already included all other possible cuts, he said.

The lowest bid, however, came in at $15.2 million, and when adding a required 8% construction contingency, the bid was $1.64 million higher than the $13.67 million, he said.

The road ahead

The paths forward are limited, Mikolajewski said.

The Board of Public Works and council would be required to accept the current low bid and approve a construction contract by Oct. 24, but given the cost of the bids, the city would not be able to approve the contract without additional budget authority, he said. “As such, one option is to let the Oct. 24 deadline pass without action and conclude work on the Public Market project,” he said.

If the council wants to continue moving forward, it could introduce a resolution at its Oct. 3 meeting to both approve the bid/contract and amend the Economic Development Division’s capital budget for 2023 by a minimum of $1.64 million, Mikolajewski said. To fund the original budget, with non-construction costs such as furniture, fixtures, equipment, and sustainability features returned to the project, would require an approximate total additional $2.8 million, he said.

Any resolution would be referred to the Board of Public Works on Oct. 4, the Finance Committee on Oct. 9, with a council decision on October 17. The Public Market Development Committee could also be added as a referral on Oct. 5, he said.

While TIF funding was a source of filling a budget gap last fall, there’s inadequate time to commit such funding to fill the new gap before a contract must be executed, Mikolajewski said. The city could approach the multi-jurisdiction TIF Joint Review Board about retroactively using TIF to fill the gap, but there’s no guarantee it would be approved. The funding source would likely be borrowing, he said.

Close Josey Chu jars a sauce of ginger and garlic at FEED Kitchens in Madison, Wis., Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL Josey Chu, a native of Singapore, and her husband, Ben Johnson, prepare a sauce of ginger and garlic for her Madame Chu Delicacies brand at FEED Kitchens on the North Side. Chu, who said she holds a doctorate in industrial engineering and is a registered nurse, found the handwritten recipes, which have passed down for generations, tucked in her mother's cookbooks. She hopes to sell products at the Madison Public Market, expand her catering business and open a cooking school. Josey Chu and her husband, Ben Johnson, converse at FEED Kitchens in Madison, Wis., Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL Tharten Tsering talks with a customer through the order window of his food cart, dZi Little Tibet, at UW-Madison's Library Mall in Madison, Utah, Monday, Sept. 18, 2017. M.P. KING, STATE JOURNAL From left, Tharten Tsering, Thinly Tenzin and Cairen Traru prepare vegetables for dumplings which will be sold at the Little Tibet food cart at FEED Kitchens in Madison, Wis., Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL Customers line up during lunchtime to order from dZi Little Tibet food cart at UW-Madison's Library Mall in Madison, Utah, Monday, Sept. 18, 2017. M.P. KING, STATE JOURNAL Colorful painted details and yin-yang symbols adorn the dZi Little Tibet food cart. Beef "momo" dumplings at dZi Little Tibet food cart at UW-Madison's Library Mall in Madison, Utah, Monday, Sept. 18, 2017. M.P. KING, STATE JOURNAL Angel Torres converses with Jeanne Hecht, 91, of Madison, about his organic tortilla products at a small farmers' market in Middleton. Torres and his wife, Leticia Flores, natives of Mexico, want to expand their business at the Madison Public Market and have a plan to increase production, "covering Wisconsin, then, little by little, the rest of the states." Angel Torres sells his organic tortilla products from a vending booth in Middleton, Wis., Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL Angel Torres tends his vendor booth where he sells his organic tortilla products in Middleton, Wis., Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL Jasmine Banks, shown making a brown sugar-olive oil-honey body scrub, became interested in what consumers put in their bodies after her mother died from cancer in 2012. She began making her own products, eventually turning her homemade, chemical-free body products and candles into a small business, Perfect Imperfections. Jasmine Banks makes a batch of brown sugar, olive oil and honey body scrub for her business Perfect Imperfections at her sister's home on the North Side in Madison, Wis., Friday, Sept. 22, 2017. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL Jasmine Banks makes goats milk and orange essential oil bar soap for her business Perfect Imperfections at her sister's home on the North Side in Madison, Wis., Friday, Sept. 22, 2017. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL Jasmine Banks makes bars of soap from goat milk and orange essential oil at her sister's home on Madison's North Side. Banks said she’s excited about the potential of opening her business, Perfect Imperfections, in the Madison Public Market and leaving a legacy of entrepreneurship for her daughter and granddaughters. Jasmine Banks' products for her business Perfect Imperfections in Madison, Wis., Friday, Sept. 22, 2017. 