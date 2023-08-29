A future Wisconsin History Center that would transform the top of State Street got key endorsements from the Madison Plan Commission Monday night, clearing the way for final votes from the City Council in the weeks ahead.

The Plan Commission unanimously passed demolition permits for three buildings on North Carroll Street, two of which have anchored the Capitol Square since the early 1900s. But despite that long history, commission members and other city officials hailed what would get built on the razed lots.

If built, the $160.5 million Wisconsin History Center hopes to be a beacon of state history and open up the vast collections of the Wisconsin Historical Society to visitors for decades to come. The center would stand five stories tall and have stacked terraces crown a transparent lobby that looks out to Capitol Square and State Street.

Ald. Mike Verveer, 4th District, who represents much of Downtown on the City Council, praised the museum as a “transformative new cultural institution.”

“I do mourn the loss of historic resources on North Carroll Street,” Verveer said. “But I must say that I am celebrating the proposed new history center.”

Two other items regarding the new history center — a conditional use permit and a certified survey map — also were also unanimously approved by the Plan Commission.

If approved by the City Council, the three buildings slated for demolition are:

20 N. Carroll St., a three-story commercial building built in 1900 that once housed the anti-saloon league.

22 N. Carroll St, a three-story commercial building built in 1905.

30 N. Carroll St., the current home of the State Historical Museum.

The city’s Landmark Commission did find the buildings at 20 and 22. N. Carroll St. have historic value because of cultural significance and their architecture. That finding isn’t enough to halt the demolitions, however.

Despite the buildings presence on the Capitol Square for so long, the historical society concluded that their historic significance did not outweigh the benefits of a new history center.

Not everyone is excited about the planned demolitions on the Capitol Square.

Daniel Douglas, a descendent of the developer who erected the buildings at 20 and 22 N. Carroll St., said all of his ancestor’s other buildings on Capitol Square have been torn down over the years.

“These are the last two of his buildings on the Capitol Square,” said Douglas, who called for incorporating the façade of the two buildings into the future museum. “I really find it ironic that the Historical Society would take history away by demolition of what life was like in the early 1900s.”

In response to those concerns, Verveer remarked that erecting a new history center was “a much higher and better purpose.”

Other business

Prior to voting on items for the museum, the commission unanimously passed other items that would create more housing and make a big change to the UW-Madison campus.

Under a demolition permit passed by the commission, an auto repair shop at 1233 Regent St. would be razed to build a $13 million, five-story, lower-cost housing project proposed by the Wisconsin Housing Preservation Corp. The redevelopment would have 50 units and 1,500 square feet of commercial space.

A conditional use permit greenlighted by commissioners would convert a Super 8 hotel on the Far East Side into 131 studio apartments.

The commission also made tweaks to the university’s Campus-Institutional District Master Plan to include plans for the proposed Levy Hall Academic Building, which would replace the Mosse Humanities Building at Johnson and Park streets.

