Madison lacks policies that empower small-scale farmers and protect farmland from urban development, a new report from a city task force has found.

The report from the city’s Task Force on Farmland Preservation offers about four dozen recommendations the city can adopt to reimagine its use of farmland, ranging from making changes to city staffing to different land and zoning policies.

The city owns about 200 acres of farmland, which needs to be leased to small-scale farmers who are getting squeezed by large commercial farmers and development, the report says. Meanwhile, residents still want to buy and consume locally grown food.

“The competition for farmland in Madison is fierce,” the report says.

“When creating guidelines to help decision-makers balance the desire for urban agriculture with the demand for development, it is important to fairly value the health, economic, urban biodiversity and ecosystem services supported when land is preserved for food production,” the report says.

But at the same time, the city needs to resolve the natural tension between preserving farmland and the genuine need to build housing. A “win-win scenario,” the report says, would be to find locations for future “agricommunities” that blend housing and urban agriculture.

Troy Community Gardens, which blends community gardens with low-income and market-rate housing on the North Side, is one such project. Such communities can bring more urban density and agricultural opportunities for people of color and other marginalized groups that have been historically excluded from the agricultural sector, Marcia Caton Campbell, executive director of Rooted, an urban agriculture nonprofit, told the Madison City Council on Tuesday night.

“Housing and farmland preserved for food production can coexist quite harmoniously as Madison’s Troy Gardens and countless other agricommunities around the United States have demonstrated,” Campbell said.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the council adopted the task force’s report. How and if the city implements the report’s policy recommendations remains uncertain.

Recommendations made by the task force include:

Restoring a food policy director position eliminated in 2020.

Leasing land to farmers who prioritize selling to local markets and allow leases to last up to 15 years.

Adopting U.S. Environmental Protection Agency methods for agriculture in contaminated soil.

Allowing the city’s land-banking policy to extend to urban agriculture.

Incentivizing developers to include urban agriculture in their projects.

The council commissioned the task force to explore farmland preservation following the council’s approval of a mixed-use development on the 63.6-acre former Raemisch Farm site. The council had voted against the development twice in part over concerns about the loss of agricultural land.

A development group raised some concerns with the task force’s findings Tuesday.

One of the report’s recommendations on evaluating urban agriculture opportunities on land annexed by the city could invite “wasteful controversy” when developers bring their proposals to the city, said Bill Connors, executive director of Smart Growth Greater Madison.

“Preserving farmland within the Madison city limits will not result in preservation of farmland in Dane County as a whole,” Connors said in a letter to the council’s economic development committee.

Preserving farmland in the city will simply push developers to eye farmland elsewhere in the county, Connors said.