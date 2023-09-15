Amid scattered reports of crowded buses and a nationwide shortage of bus and truck drivers, Madison’s bus service says it’s doing its best to recruit and train new drivers.

Last week was the first week of class for UW-Madison students and most students in the Madison public schools, and that’s usually the “most difficult for us,” Madison Metro spokesperson Mick Rusch said.

“There are a lot more people riding all at once, and we don’t always know where all the busy points are going to be,” he said. “We have a lot of road construction going on throughout the city, which further complicates that.”

Metro’s service redesign, launched in June and meant to set the table for the coming Bus Rapid Transit service, has added another wrinkle, he said.

But mostly, Metro’s challenge is the same as school districts and other providers of bus service across the country — a shortage of people interested in working as drivers.

The week of Sept. 4, there were reports of overcrowded or full buses 30 to 40 times a day, Rusch said.

He said the system needs about 170 drivers each day when buses are running and UW-Madison and Madison schools are in session. Currently it has 288 on staff and as of last week had 21 vacancies. There also were 16 drivers in training — three of whom are expected to be on the road on Oct. 1, another three on Oct. 15 and another 10 on Nov. 12.

Metro also has made offers to about 20 more people and hopes to bring them on board in mid-September to begin training.

“It’s a constant effort,” Rusch said, “and we’re basically recruiting continuously.”

Metro’s current job posting touts pay of $25.94 an hour and “no experience necessary” to be considered, including no requirement to have a commercial driver’s license.

“We will train you how to drive a bus,” it says.

Loyal riders

While some have taken to social media to complain of crowded and late buses, interviews with five riders during the morning rush hour Tuesday morning revealed a more nuanced picture, and about a dozen buses observed around town appeared half full or mostly empty.

Elizabeth Cwik said the buses she takes to campus three days a week for work have always been a few minutes late, and while she’s almost always able to get a seat when she boards on Madison’s East Side, the buses do seem fuller now by the time they get to campus.

But “it’s still a reliable way to get to work,” she said, “and I’d rather take the bus than try to park on campus.”

Late buses were only common for about two months after the redesign, according to UW graduate student Emma Graham-Linck, who said she has been taking the bus to campus five days a week from either the East or West side since 2019. She agreed that they can get quite crowded, though, as they reach the Capitol.

‘Finding solutions’

Rusch says Metro has been able to cover all its routes, “even though they are crowded.”

“Basically, extra buses are inserted into the schedule along existing routes to cover heavy load areas,” he said. “Some are prescheduled — for example, sending two buses into an area at the same time or one right after the other — and some are dispatched as needed throughout the day.”

And while he acknowledged that “working to bring more (drivers) on board ... doesn’t fix the right now,” Metro staff talk daily about what adjustments can be made to improve service.

“We do apologize for these situations and are actively working on finding solutions,” he said.

Graham-Linck said she hopes Metro is successful in its recruiting efforts and that she’s been pleased with the work drivers do.

“I love the bus drivers. I think they’ve all been great and are very nice,” she said. “I think they’re doing a great job.”