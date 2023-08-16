Two artificial foxes bask in the afternoon sunlight warming the green space outside Greg Mickells’ third-floor office at the Madison Central Library on Mifflin Street.

They’re there, he explained, to ward off ducks. It’s for their own good, really.

“They used to come lay their eggs here every year,” Mickells recalled. “The babies started walking off the roof.”

Even after a decade as library director, Mickells says the view from his office windows is the best in Madison — and one of many things he’s going to miss come his last day, in February.

On Sept. 4, it will have been 11 years since he started as director, a tenure that includes the opening of the library’s renovated central location, a National Medal for Museum and Library Service and a total system shutdown amid the pandemic.

Between the headline-grabbers, Mickells said, are the small, profound ways in which he and his staff have been able to touch people’s lives.

Since his early days in Madison, community involvement has been front and center in Mickells’ vision for the library system. It’s reflected in The Bubbler, a network of creatives launched in 2013 in conjunction with the Central Library to foster connections through murals, exhibitions and free, hands-on events.

It’s in the youth detention center, where the library helps fund regular workshops hosted by artists, for at-risk and court-involved teens.

And in the Meadowridge Library, where a functional kitchen draws in students from Toki Middle School for snacks club.

“We’re bigger than our buildings, and a lot of times, we can’t wait for people to come to us. We have to go to them,” Mickells said.

This, he said, has been his biggest challenge during the past decade: providing snacks for hungry kids, a respite from bad weather for people experiencing homelessness and internet access to those who wouldn’t otherwise have it; collaborating with Union Cab and the Madison Reading project to deliver books to in-home daycares; and being one of the first public agencies to re-open amid the pandemic.

Making a difference

Keeping a finger on the pulse of an evolving community has been rewarding, but also challenging, he said. When what lay ahead daunted him, Mickells looked back at where he began.

Forty years ago, he took a library job at a community college in Omaha, Nebraska, something to help pay the bills. Every day, the same student came to him for help with classes, homework, his syllabus.

Mickells guided him through it all, and the two developed a bond.

The student went on to become the first in his family to graduate college, Mickells said, something he told Mickells he couldn’t have done without his help.

“This is an amazing profession, to be able to make that kind of difference in someone’s life,” he said. “It’s always been a point of reference for me throughout my career when it becomes challenging.”

‘Incredible work’

Mickells’ ability to maintain and grow his vision amid difficult times is one of many things Library Board Chair Alyssa Kenney says she will miss about him.

“We’re really grateful for the incredible work Greg’s done,” she said. “In general, his just vision of what a library can mean and how it can serve the best needs of the community is incredibly innovative and forward-thinking, and he’s just been a tremendous leader.”

With Mickells’ tentative last day set for Feb. 2, Kenney and her fellow board members will soon begin searching for the library’s next director.

Ultimately, the new director will have to be forward-thinking, foster strong relationships within the community, collaborate with the Madison Public Library Foundation, and show excellent management and leadership skills, she said.

Typically, Kenney said, the city’s hiring process for these positions takes between six and eight months. The board hopes for a diverse candidate pool and a smooth transition. Interim plans will be a point of discussion at the board’s monthly meetings.

Traveling, drawing

Mickells said he has some traveling to do. His two grown children live in Colorado, along with his granddaughter Yani, a 10-year-old hockey star. In the photo he’s hung at his desk, she holds her stick in gloved hands, dark hair tied back.

He’s also looking forward to picking up his pencil again.

A Madison resident, he sees opportunities for community engagement in his future — after, of course, a brief hiatus to acclimate to retired life.

“You begin to really assess where you’re at professionally, what you had hoped to achieve, where you think you could best serve the profession,” he said.

“I see potential of re-engaging with a lot of the organizations and some of the agencies that I got to know during my work here, but I’m going to give it some time and maybe get used to not going to work.”

