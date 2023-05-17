The Madison City Council continued to pave the way for a much-anticipated expansion of the Hilldale Shopping Center on Tuesday, rezoning an area to the south of the mall for the construction of a mix of commercial and residential buildings.

The zoning change allows for the construction of three buildings in 2025 between North Segoe Road and Price Place on a site currently occupied by a BMO Harris Bank and parking lot.

The plans from Hilldale owner WS Development include a circular lawn along Kelab Drive that will anchor the mall’s expansion and be an open space for concerts and ice skating.

Surrounding the lawn will be two buildings for commercial tenants.

The first building — a one-story, nearly 17,000-square-foot commercial building — will be located at the southwestern corner of Price Place and Heather Crest.

A three-story, roughly 54,000-square-foot commercial building will be constructed on the south side of Heather Crest. On the north side of Vernon Boulevard will be a six-story building with 100 residential units and space for commercial tenants.

The Hilldale expansion also complements Madison Yards, a 21-acre, $300 million development that will bring 500 residential units to the west of the mall, more than half of which will open this summer.

The anticipated changes at the mall have seen other council votes in recent years.

The council rezoned the area for expansion in early 2022. The vote on Tuesday night slightly tweaked the previous zoning change to include the site’s specific implementation plan, which encompasses the final plans for the three buildings.

Demolition of the bank at 401 N. Segoe Road was approved by the city’s Plan Commission in early 2022.

Also Tuesday:

The council accepted $430,000 from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to install a network of 68 air-quality sensors around the city.

Hailed as a way to make Madison the Wisconsin city with the most-monitored air, the city will use data from the network to show the distribution of particle matter pollution across the city. That will help identify neighborhoods experiencing the highest levels of pollution.

The council also approved using about $2.7 million in tax increment financing money to fund the expansion of the Warner Park Community Recreation Center.

The $5.1 million expansion includes a new multipurpose gym, storage space and landscaping improvements.

