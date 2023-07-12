Faced with possible legal complications and a better understanding of the facts, the Madison City Council changed course early Wednesday on rejecting a Downtown student housing project as officials ran up against limits in their ability to dictate what developers can build amid the city's housing crisis.

The reversal of last month's controversial decision by the council to deny rezoning an area just east of UW's campus will pave the way for the 12-story development from Core Spaces of Chicago, who have put up other student housing projects in the city like HUB and The James.

On June 20th, the council rejected Core Spaces rezoning request that would create 232 market-rate housing units at the 400 block of West Dayton and Johnson streets and 200 block of North Bassett Street, across the street from Bassett Street Brunch Club. The project, named "Johnson and Bassett," would demolish ten older residential buildings in that area.

Before an ultimate 13-6 vote last month, some council members decried the lack of low-cost units in the development and complaints from some students about the proliferation of luxury apartment buildings like "Johnson and Bassett" with swanky amenities like rooftop pools and gyms.

But after debate that pushed the meeting past 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, most on the council switched their stance toward their proposal, passing the rezoning on a 17-2 vote with one abstention. In statements, some council members said they didn't fully understand the project when they voted against it last month.

Ald. MGR Govindarajan, 8th District, who represents student areas, still voted against the rezoning, arguing that the city still needs to reimagine how it addresses student housing.

"This is not the type of housing that students need," Govindarajan said.

Govindarajan was joined by Near East Side representative Marsha Rummel, 6th District, in opposing the rezoning. Ald. Amani Latimer Burris, 12th District, abstained and Ald. Nasra, 7th District, have been excused from the previous vote.

The previous no-vote had instantly jeopardized prospects for building more lower-cost apartment units despite the council's polemicizing that night about building more of it. The day after the council vote, Core Spaces withdrew an application for a different 14-story student housing project at Johnson and Broom streets that would include lower-cost units.

Core Spaces' development told the council on Tuesday that they couldn't financially swing doing the other project if "Johnson & Bassett" stalls.

In a plea for approval on Tuesday, the developer stressed that fixing the city's housing crisis won't be possible without building more units with the eventual hope that skyrocketing rents will stabilize.

"Denying this project will have the opposite effect," said Doug Tichenor, Core Spaces' vice president and director of development.

"Denial sets the precedent that you can do everything by the book and still be denied," Tichenor said. "The fight is not with us. We're part of the solution."

Core Spaces is also building oLiv Madison at the corner of State Street and West Gorham Street, a behemoth new development in that area which includes affordable units.

Beyond the implications for the city's housing policy, the council might have skirted state law for handling rezoning changes when it rejected Core Spaces plans.

Council members are required to articulate their reasons for denying a rezoning in the public record, a standard that the city's legal team felt was not met at the June 20th meeting, City Attorney Michael Haas has said.

Under state law, the city cannot compel developers to include low-cost units in their projects either, which meant the city ran the risk of getting sued by Core Spaces, Downtown Ald. Mike Verveer, 4th District, had said in the weeks between the two votes.

