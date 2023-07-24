The design team chosen to help the city reimagine the Lake Monona waterfront has made a series of changes to a draft master plan to address concerns, make it more doable and keep it spectacular.

Sasaki of Denver’s “Voices of the Lake” design, chosen from a high-caliber field, still would dramatically transform the waterfront from Williamson Street to Olin Park. But revisions would address concerns about elements blocking views from the lower floors of residences on East Wilson Street, pedestrian and bicycle safety at crossings of John Nolen Drive, and practicality.

The changes include a phased approach to an elevated promenade, pedestrian bridge and park covering John Nolen Drive to the east of Monona Terrace, while a pedestrian and bike bridge west of the convention center is eliminated in favor of an underpass starting between North Shore Drive and South Broom Street.

But remaining are many of the plan’s big features, including new lake access, safer pedestrian and bike paths, wetlands and water quality improvements, a Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired boat house and community center to the east of Monona Terrace and much more.

“We’re incredibly excited about the direction the plans are headed,” said Zachary Chrisco, a principal at Sasaki. “The vision remains bold and will be one that the Madison community will be proud of for generations. In addition, the community feedback and additional studies performed by our team have begun to ground the plan to one that is implementable, yet forward-looking.”

“The changes are positive,” agreed Allen Arntsen, chair of the city’s special Lake Monona Waterfront Ad Hoc Committee. “Sasaki has been amazingly responsive and good to work with.”

Sasaki is scheduled to share revised plans and get community input at a public meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, at Monona Terrace. The ad hoc committee will then review feedback at a meeting on Wednesday and instruct Sasaki on further adjustments to a master plan that will be introduced to the City Council in the fall.

“It’s really exciting to see a sustained effort of a really talented design team,” city parks superintendent Eric Knepp said. “And I’m very confident of the committee’s ability to take on a copious amount of feedback and find the right balance.”

Changing the park

The draft master plan still has four distinct pieces — “Lake Park Ledge” to the east of Monona Terrace, “Lake Lounge” to the west of the convention center, “Community Causeway” along John Nolen Drive’s bridges, and “Olin Park.”

The major move at Law Park Ledge is to begin to dive into the details of how it sits above John Nolan Drive, Chrisco said.

The revised plan still envisions expansion of Monona Terrace to the east with a lake-themed adventure playground, restaurant and winter garden atop it. But it now does not extend the covered park further east above John Nolen Drive, instead labeling it as an area for potential future development.

The change came amid concerns from residents of apartments and condos on East Wilson Street who feared the loss of views on lower floors and issues with noise or loitering.

The changes also introduce a second “shortcut” route from East Wilson Street to the park above the Monona Terrace expansion.

“We’ve studied critical elevations to provide accessible connections from East Wilson Street to the waterfront and have started to land some of the exciting programmatic elements such as the adventure playground and restaurant to sit nicely within those accessible routes,” Chrisco said. “We’ve also identified that Law Park Ledge will likely be built in phases to address concerns we’ve heard from the community about viewsheds.”

The residents have valid concerns, said Ald. Mike Verveer, 4th District, who represents the area. “I do believe the design team has attempted to address these concerns,” he said. “Whether or not they are addressed fully is an open question.”

Among other changes in the section, a prominent performance stage in the lake is relocated toward shore to address wave and ice issues, the bike path is routed away from an amphitheater area, and a large fishing pier was added.

More revisions

The revisions at Lake Lounge also are significant and were made in response to input, especially from the bicycling community, most notably with a shift from a dramatic overpass above John Nolen Drive to an underpass starting between North Shore Drive and South Broom Street.

“We heard significant feedback from the community, including the bikers, that an underpass would feel more accessible and be more functional,” Chrisco said. “We’ve also introduced an iconic pier that will sit out over the water with incredible city views, art opportunities, swings, and fishing opportunities.”

Verveer said a safe crossing in the area generated the second-most concern only behind those voiced by East Wilson Street residents, and he predicted “a lot of support for a robust underpass.”

A launch and piers for motorboats were also added to give the boating community access to Downtown, while bike and pedestrian paths were separated.

“The Community Causeway has a new lookout boardwalk that will provide stunning views to the Capitol building,” Chrisco said. “In addition, we’ve begun to dive into the details of the separated bike path, stormwater improvements, and quieter areas to reflect along the water’s edge.”

“At Olin Park, we received really great feedback about the unique ecological conditions that exist along the waterfront,” he said. “We’re proposing to enhance those with a constructed wetland that can provide a great opportunity for nature-based education while providing key stormwater treatment.”

At first blush, the changes are getting a warm reception.

“Downtown Madison, Inc. applauds the efforts of Sasaki and the city of Madison for continuing their big and innovative thinking with the Lake Monona Waterfront plan,” DMI president Jason Ilstrup said. “The Downtown section of the plan involves difficult grade changes and a busy road. One of the most important aspects of the project is to create much better access between Lake Monona and Downtown. Sasaki’s latest plan creates even more ways for our community to enjoy Downtown and the waterfront seamlessly.”

Keeping the pizazz

But the changes don’t swap pizazz for practicality.

“These changes are a direct result of thousands of community voices that have weighed in on the plans,” Chrisco said. “And yet, we haven’t lost sight of the bold, inspirational ideas that will make this such a spectacular waterfront. If anything, we think the plan has become more intriguing.”

The draft master plan still features new lakefront access; safer pedestrian and bike paths; places for performance, fishing, boating, dining and more; wetlands, rain gardens and lawns; and a canopy walk, flexible spaces, forest restoration, picnic lawn, nature center and cafe and many other amenities at Olin Park.

The revised plans are much more feasible and any lost pizazz can be restored by making each of these features truly spectacular by world-class design and the inclusion of amenities and public art, Arntsen said.

“I think it has a tremendous pizazz and wow factor, from the Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired boathouse to amazing improvements to Olin Park and every place in between,” Verveer said. “If we can fund and build a significant percentage of this it will be a monumental achievement that will mean so much to future generations.”

The design team and ad hoc committee hope for even more input on Monday.

“We’re really looking to the public to help us define the character of each of these spaces on Monday,” Chrisco said. “Things are beginning to fall into place with respect to site layout, but how each of these spaces feel, their materials, and the ways in which they’re activated are all open items.”

Photos: The Professional Musky Tournament Trail comes to Madison Professional Musky Tournament Trail Professional Musky Tournament Trail Professional Musky Tournament Trail Professional Musky Tournament Trail Professional Musky Tournament Trail Professional Musky Tournament Trail Professional Musky Tournament Trail Professional Musky Tournament Trail Professional Musky Tournament Trail Professional Musky Tournament Trail Professional Musky Tournament Trail Professional Musky Tournament Trail