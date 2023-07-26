After more than a decade of talks, the Madison City Council has given the Public Market its strongest support yet, a key vote that paves the way for a nearly $21 million reimagining of the Fleet Services building on the Near East Side that will create a community destination for local food vendors and artisans.

At its meeting Tuesday night, the council passed a lease and operating agreement for the project with the Public Market Foundation, putting the initiative well past last year’s uncertainty over whether the project would have enough funds to move forward.

The council approved the agreement with the Public Market Foundation without debate.

Even with the lease and operating agreement’s passage, the project needs one more major approval from the council: Sometime this fall, the city will have to greenlight a construction contract for the project.

Bids for a general contractor went out last week with responses due on Sept. 7, said Matthew Mikolajewski, the city’s economic development director.

Construction could start in December if a contract is approved by the council. A redo of the two-story, 45,000-square-foot Fleet Services building at 200 N. First St. could be finished in January 2025.

If all goes according to schedule, the Public Market will open in the spring of 2025, Mikolajewski said.

Construction of the market was originally supposed to start last November but was delayed because of funding difficulties.

Other council approvals related to the site and completion of tenant improvements are also pending, though they aren’t as significant as the lease agreement passed on Tuesday or the construction contract, Mikolajewski said.

Under the plans for the Public Market, the Fleet Services building will be converted into a space that hosts vendors selling fresh produce, culturally diverse prepared food, and arts and crafts.

The Food Innovation Center, with a flexible small manufacturing venue with services and equipment to boost entrepreneurs and enterprises owned by people of color, will be included in the project, too.

The 20-year lease passed by the council allows the Public Market Foundation to not pay rent for the first four years of the project’s life. An assessment of the market’s financial health and community impact will follow that honeymoon period.

Last fall, the project’s future was in peril because of rising construction costs. To close the gap, the Dane County Board stepped in and borrowed $1.5 million to give to the city for the market.

In response to the county’s help, the city voted to use $4.5 million in tax incremental financing (TIF) for the market during budget talks in November.

All told, the city will finance the market using $11.5 million in TIF funding, $849,000 in city funds, up to $3 million in private donations, $4.25 million from state programs, and $1.5 million from Dane County.

