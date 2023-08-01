After nearly a decade of debate and study, Madison is one City Council vote away from testing body cameras for police officers, spelling a possible end to a longtime policy that puts the city at odds with modern policing and most other communities of its size.

On Tuesday, the City Council will vote on whether to authorize a three-month body camera pilot program at the Madison Police Department’s North District.

The council will consider guidelines for the pilot program put forth by Police Chief Shon Barnes — including when cameras are to be turned on, when and how footage will be shared with prosecutors and the public, how long footage is stored and more. Some in the City Attorney’s Office have raised concerns that the guidelines don’t comply with earlier city recommendations for the use of body cameras, though they have not said the council should vote down the program.

Madison stands out as the only Dane County law enforcement agency not to use body cameras. Madison is also by far the largest community in the Midwest to not use body cameras, according to a recent analysis of 71 Midwest law enforcement agencies by Lee Enterprises. Of the eight agencies that did not have cameras, most were small-town police departments.

“Either we’re the only one that’s right or we need to move toward what is right,” Barnes said in an interview Monday.

City officials tasked with police oversight have also come out in support of the pilot program.

Independent Police Monitor Robert Copley, who has the authority to investigate the department, threw his support behind the program at a meeting Monday night of the Civilian Police Oversight Board. The board voted 5-2 to urge the City Council to support the pilot program. Board Chair Shadayra Kilfoy-Flores and board member Michelle Miller voted against it.

Despite a nationwide embrace of the technology, outfitting Madison officers with body cameras has long been a contentious issue. Proponents have said it boosts transparency of MPD’s policing of communities of color, which are disproportionately arrested and incarcerated in Dane County.

Those against cameras have warned that prosecutors will use camera footage to bring even more criminal charges against marginalized groups.

Cameras have split support among the City Council. In April 2022, a council debate dragged on until 4 a.m. before an 11-9 vote to allow MPD to draft the policy for the pilot program. A final vote on the pilot program will be the first time the current council weighs in on the policy since eight new members were sworn in in April.

City Council leadership — President Jael Currie and vice president Yannette Figueroa Cole — did not respond to requests for comment Monday.

Policy differences

On Tuesday, the council will weigh warnings that MPD’s guidelines for the pilot program diverge from 2021 recommendations issued by the city’s Body-Worn Camera Feasibility Review Committee.

When the City Council gave its initial blessing to the pilot program in April 2022, it said MPD has to comply with the committee’s findings about what a model body camera policy would look like.

In a memo to the council last month, City Attorney Michael Haas said it appears MPD’s guidelines for the pilot program are not completely in compliance with the committee’s model policy.

But Haas said his office lacks expertise in policing and body cameras to determine whether MPD’s pilot program meets the standards for compliance. Some of the committee’s recommendations themselves do not comply with state law or are already covered by MPD’s code of conduct, Haas said.

For example, the committee’s model policy called for storing body camera footage for at least three years if it involves an officer using force or a similar complaint. State law allows body camera footage to be stored for 120 days. MPD will only share body camera footage with Dane County District Attorney’s Office if requested. The model policy called for all body camera footage involving a criminal case to be given to prosecutors.

Under the MPD’s proposed guidelines, an officer can watch body camera footage prior to writing an initial report. The committee wanted to ban that.

Barnes said the guidelines allow officers to review footage so that their reports can be accurate. Officers suspected of bad behavior or use of excessive force can be barred by the police chief or their designee from reviewing body camera footage while writing a report, the chief noted.

MPD will not release camera footage related to criminal activity until the related investigation is complete, under its guidelines. That complies with state law but not with the committee’s model policy.

If an outside agency, such as the state Department of Justice, is investigating a police shooting or other high-profile incident, the police chief will still be able to release body camera footage.

“It was not my path to fully adopt their policy,” Barnes said of the committee’s model policy. “We generally do not allow committees to write policies for police departments.”

Final approval needed

Barnes stressed that once the pilot program is finished, a final draft of MPD’s body camera policy must be approved before a departmentwide deployment of cameras.

Even with the differences, those who drafted the model policy back the pilot program.

UW-Madison Professor Keith Findley, who co-chaired the Body-Worn Camera Feasibility Review Committee, said despite the pilot program’s differences, it largely reflects the committee’s recommendations.

“It’s taken so long to get to this point we can’t keep dragging our feet on this,” Findley told the Civilian Police Oversight Board on Monday. “I think Madison has fallen behind on the times.”