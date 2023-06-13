The full redesign of Madison's bus system went into effect this week, ushering in new and changed routes, more frequent service in some areas and letter names.

It also removed three of four transfer points, among other changes.

The city has recommended a series of third-party apps for residents to navigate the new system, in addition to its own live bus tracking and planning.

Here is a list of those apps and other tools that could prove useful when traveling around the city:

Metro Transit website This city website includes tools to plan trips and track buses and street detours.

Google Maps Google Maps can be used to find real-time bus arrival times across the city. It is also in app form, which can be found on the Apple App Store…

Moovit Moovit, also in app form, has real-time bus arrival information and live directions and notifications.

Transit The Transit app can be used to view routes, schedules and real-time arrival information.

UW-Madison UW-Madison's official mobile app, which includes transit options for students

Live bus tracker The city's transit tracker can be used to track buses in real time.

Departure times The city's live departure times website allows users to select route, direction and stop.

Multi-route tracker Users can plan multiple bus routes at a time on this city website.