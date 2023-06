The full redesign of Madison's bus system went into effect this week, ushering in new and changed routes, more frequent service in some areas and letter names.

It also removed three of four transfer points, among other changes.

The city has recommended a series of third-party apps for residents to navigate the new system, in addition to its own live bus tracking and planning.

Here is a list of those apps and other tools that could prove useful when traveling around the city: