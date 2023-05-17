Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said he's optimistic ongoing conversations with GOP legislative leaders can result in bipartisan compromise as Republicans prepare to vote on the proposal to boost state funding to local communities.

Assembly Republicans have said they plan to amend the proposal before holding a vote Wednesday, but it remains to be seen if the changes offered will be enough to move the needle for Evers, who earlier this month promised to veto the bill as written. Evers has said the GOP-authored proposal — which would provide $227 million in new funding for local governments but also impose limits on how the money can be spent — doesn't spend enough and imposes unnecessary restrictions on counties and cities.

Evers said in a statement recent conversations with legislative leaders Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Devin Lemahieu, R-Oostburg, have been productive and focused on increased spending on local communities, providing more flexibility for local governments on how those funds are spent and "ensuring the City of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County have the tools they need to be financially secure and successful." He said negotiations may continue for weeks.

“Today, we are in a much better place than we were just two weeks ago," Evers said. "All parties have been willing to set differences aside, all parties have worked to operate in good faith, and all parties have come to the table committed to finding common ground — and for that, I am very grateful."

Evers did not offer specifics on what compromises have been discussed. Assembly Republicans plan to unveil proposed amendments to Assembly Bill 245 leading up to a floor vote Wednesday afternoon.

Yet another unknown is where the proposal stands in the other chamber. LeMahieu's spokesperson Michael Pyritz said Tuesday discussions on the bill were ongoing.

As written, the bill would would divert a penny of every nickel collected under the state's 5-cent sales tax to counties, towns, villages and cities to pay for services like law enforcement, fire protection, responding to emergencies, public works and transportation.

While lawmakers on both sides of the aisle largely support increased state funding for local governments, Democrats have derided the GOP-authored bill for including several local restrictions, including one that would bar local health officials from closing a business for more than two weeks to help control an outbreak or epidemic and another that would allow local governments in the northern portion of the state the ability to essentially kill any proposed land acquisitions by passing a resolution opposing the measure.

Yet another measure in the bill would prohibit counties and cities from holding public votes on advisory referendums.

Municipalities would receive $176 million in increased aid under the proposal, with the distribution broken down into three categories, according to the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau:

Municipalities with populations under 5,000 would receive a total of $82.8 million.

Those with populations between 5,000 and 30,000 would split $47.2 million.

Those with populations above 30,000 would receive $46.4 million.

Counties, meanwhile, would receive about $50 million.

The measure also would allow for $300 million in spending on a three-year pilot program to encourage local governments to share more services.

Another potential hurdle to bipartisan support for the bill relates to provisions that would allow Milwaukee County to increase its 0.5% sales tax by 0.375 percentage points and allow Milwaukee to impose a 2% sales tax to fund pension debt.

While Vos has expressed support for requiring a public vote on the local sales tax increases, LeMahieu told WTMJ Tuesday he doesn't think a referendum vote "is the best way to accomplish this, because the fear is that it’s going to fail."

"Who is going to vote to increase their own sales tax in the city of Milwaukee by 2 percent?," he said, adding that he thinks that decision should be made by the Milwaukee Common Council and Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors.

In a public hearing earlier this month, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley largely praised the bill as a major step forward to help stave off impending cuts to city and county staffing, including for police and fire services. However, they also raised concern over language in the bill requiring those tax increases to be approved by voters, as opposed to a decision made by local elected officials.

Created in 1911 alongside the state income tax, Wisconsin's shared revenue program initially provided local municipalities 70% of state income tax collections, while counties and the state received the remaining 20% and 10%, respectively, according to the Wisconsin Historical Society.

But the percentage of income tax revenue allocated to local entities has plummeted over the years and has remained essentially unchanged for nearly three decades despite overall growth in tax revenues, according to a February report by the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum.