State equal rights officials have dismissed complaints that a Madison citizens board discriminated against an applicant to be the city's first police monitor, but the applicant now says he will continue to pursue his claims in court.

Eric A. Hill was one of 10 people out of 31 applicants to make it past two rounds of initial screening before being interviewed in October 2021 by four members of the Police Civilian Oversight Board, which declined to name him one of two finalists for the position, according to the state Department of Workforce Development's Equal Rights Division, or ERD.

Hill, a white military veteran, points to social media posts by some board members and comments by some of those who interviewed him as evidence they were biased against white applicants with military experience.

Among them was a note from one of the board members who interviewed him, Jacqueline Hunt, that one of his answers was "to (sic) militant," according to ERD. Another interviewer, Ananda Deacon noted it was "very bold of him to say he is against affirmative action in front of black folk lol."

In a later complaint, Hill also pointed to a statement made by then-Oversight Board Vice Chair Shadayra Kilfoy-Flores on Facebook that he contended was in response to a story the Wisconsin State Journal ran on Dec. 15, 2021, about his initial discrimination allegation. The post from Kilfoy-Flores, who scored Hill's application essay but did not interview him, was "Your White fragility is not my fault. #PutTHATinthepaper."

In its first letter on Oct. 27, 2022, finding no probable cause that the city of Madison had broken state law against discriminating against job applicants based on race, sex or service with the military, the ERD noted that five of the 10 finalists for the job were white, and that one of the two initial finalists for the job — both of whom were Black — was a man who had previous experience in the Army Reserves.

In its second letter on March 23, it found Kilfoy-Flores' statement was not related specifically to the job Hill had applied for but to the legal proceedings surrounding his initial complaint and how they were reported in the press.

Under a joint state-federal program, people whose discrimination complaints to the ERD are dismissed can seek "right to sue" letters from the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to continue pursuing their claims in court.

Hill said last week that he'd received a right-to-sue letter in one of his complaints and was informed by the EEOC that a second one was on its way. He said he has 90 days from their receipt to file suit.

Robert Copley, a white attorney, was hired to be the city's first police monitor in October after the Oversight Board's first two choices, both Black men, took themselves out of the running.

He has the ability to investigate police and conduct community outreach on police matters, but neither he nor the Oversight Board has the power to fire or discipline police — tasks reserved under state law for the city's Police and Fire Commission.

The police monitor/civilian oversight board model of police oversight has been adopted in various forms in many large American cities.