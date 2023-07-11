The Madison Board of Park Commissioners on Wednesday will consider expanding dogs' access to local parks.

The proposal would allow on-leash dogs to enter all of Madison's playground-free parks, including some of the more than two dozen locations currently designated as dog-free.

All other rules would still apply, such as ensuring that dogs are under the immediate physical control of a person at all times and on leashes that are no more than 6 feet long. Owners would still need dog-park permits to visit the parks with their pets.

Dejaun Angelo, an East Side dog owner, said he is excited about greater dog access to city parks.

"I am all for more public dog spaces," Angelo said while taking a midday walk with his pups in Quann Park on the South Side. "Parks are the only outlet I have for my high-energy dogs."

Angelo said his only concern with the policy are those with "irresponsible pets," saying he has had "terrible experiences with irresponsible owners" that left one of his dogs needing veterinary care.

The proposal would build upon a 2020 ordinance that also increased the number of parks allowing on-leash dogs while keeping around 30 dog-free. As evidence for the need for the policy, city officials at the time stressed that it was difficult to keep owners from bringing their dogs to pet-free parks.

“Rather than stepping up enforcement to try to address an epidemic of violation, it seemed to make better policy sense to change the rules,” previous Park Board president Madelyn Leopold told The Capital Times in 2020, “and to change the rules in a way that did not sacrifice the needs and desires of people who are averse to dogs, but to come up with a policy that balances the people who care about dogs and the people who would rather not see them.”

Enforcement continues to be a factor in the proposed ordinance update now, said Ann Shea, the public information officer for Madison Parks.

"When we played this whack-a-mole game of finding dog-free parks," Shea said, "it would go back and forth, and it's hard to enforce."

However, some have doubts about giving dogs greater access to parks.

Connor Stone, in a July 3 email to the Park Board, said the policy could be risky without sturdy enforcement.

"I am writing to strongly oppose expansion of dogs in Madison parks," Stone wrote. "Madison has more parks per capita than most other cities, and permitting dogs in most of these parks will create a situation where city staff have no capacity to enforce leash, vaccine and permitting rules."

Stone also expressed fears about the policy leading to more potentially dangerous altercations between dogs and other animals or pedestrians.

"I know multiple people bitten by off-leash dogs in Madison parks who had little recourse since owners can largely just leave or refuse to pay vet/medical bills," Stone wrote.

Shea said "there is no arguing the point" about dogs still needing to be leashed, vaccinated and permitted under the current proposal, and said many locations would still continue to prohibit dogs, such as conservation parks, burial mounds, playgrounds and the Olbrich Botanical Gardens.

Charles Anderson, a South Side resident without a dog, said Monday that he would also like to see owners watch after their pets.

"As long as people clean up after their dogs, that policy will be fine," Anderson said.

The policy is slated to be discussed at a virtual Park Board meeting Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

