Dane County will join mounting local government opposition to changes to solar power rates getting proposed by Madison Gas and Electric and Alliant Energy.

The changes from the two utilities would eliminate the practice of net metering, which credits customers for producing solar power they don't use and then putting it back into the electrical grid.

Under a measure passed by the County Board on Thursday night, county attorneys will oppose the two utility companies' application for a rate change before the Public Service Commission. The county now joins Madison and Middleton who also plan to oppose in the rate change request.

"This is a very sudden shift without a lot of information," Kathryn Kuntz, county energy and climate change director, said of the rate change on Thursday.

The county is a significant customer for MGE and has in the past year reached a goal of using 100% renewable energy to power county operations, Kuntz said. To ensure the county's goal of cutting its emission by 50% by 2030, it needs to maintain its current reliance on solar energy, according to the board's resolution introduced by Chair Patrick Miles, 34th District.

Kuntz added it remains unclear how much the rate change will cost the county.

"Honestly so far we haven't seen enough math to really know how big of a deal it is," Kuntz said. "It seems like it's not insubstantial."

Under the new rules at the utility companies, customers would get paid back far less than they currently do for unused energy. Instead of customers getting reimbursed monthly for the energy they don't use, they'd be reimbursed off of 15-minute increments through MGE and 60-minute increments through Alliant Energy.

MG&E would pay around 4 to 6 cents per kilowatt, which is far less than their current rate of 15 cents per kilowatt. On its part, Alliant would pay customers 5 to 8 cents per kilowatt, which is lower than its current reimbursement of 13.5 cents.

On top of the elimination of net metering, the utilities are proposing rate changes, according to the applications to the Public Service Commission. MG&E has proposed a rate hike of 3.75% in 2024 and 3.41% in 2025. Alliant's proposed hike would raise rates by 8.4% in 2024 and 5.4% in 2025.

"Like any customer we don't want to pay more if we don't have to," said Carlos Pabellon, corporation counsel for the county.

Pabellon noted that it doesn't happen often for the county to intervene in a rate change, adding that it last happened at the county in 2014.

