Public Health Madison and Dane County has stopped tracking positive COVID tests and cases on its COVID data site.
The entity's COVID-19 Dashboard has been active over the past three years, tracking cases, tests, hospitalizations and deaths amid the pandemic. It is not clear when exactly the change to the tracking of tests and cases came about, but Public Health cited the expiry of the federal emergency declaration in early May, as well as the CDC's subsequent replacement of its tracking of COVID Community Levels with COVID hospital admissions in a Saturday morning news release.
Public Health Madison and Dane County would recommend but not mandate indoor mask wearing should COVID-19 reach high transmission levels.
Hospitalizations and deaths will still be tracked on the dashboard, and free testing remains available at Public Health clinics and community sites.
Free tests will also be available to order until the end of May via the Say Yes COVID Home Test Program, and Public Health will be stocking local libraries with tests through the summer.