Public Health Madison and Dane County has stopped tracking COVID-19 cases on its COVID data site.

The department's COVID-19 Dashboard has been active over the past three years, tracking cases, tests, hospitalizations and deaths amid the pandemic.

It is not clear exactly when the case tracking stopped, but Public Health noted the expiration of the federal public health emergency declaration in early May, as well as the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's subsequent replacement of its tracking of COVID community levels and hospital admissions.

Hospitalizations and deaths will still be tracked on the dashboard, and free testing remains available at Public Health clinics and community sites.

Free tests will also be available to order until the end of May via the Say Yes COVID Home Test Program, and Public Health will be stocking local libraries with tests through the summer.

On May 5, the World Health Organization ended its COVID-19 emergency. The U.S. government lifted its emergency a week later.

To see historical state and county data on the pandemic, go to go.madison.com/statecovid or go.madison.com/countycovid.