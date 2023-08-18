Three Dane County Board supervisors resigned this week, and temporary appointees will fill the positions until the spring election, County Board Chair Patrick Miles announced Friday.

Olivia Xistris-Songpanya resigned on Tuesday and Mike Bare and Alex Joers resigned on Friday. They represent districts 13, 32 and 9, respectively. Bare and Joers both serve as representatives in the State Legislature.

"I greatly appreciate the leadership these Supervisors brought to the Board," Miles said in a statement. "I wish them the best in their future endeavors."

According to county ordinances, supervisor vacancies that occurring at this point in a term are to be filled by temporary appointment by the County Board chair, with confirmation by the County Board. The seats will then be up in the regular spring election for all County Board districts, which will be April 2, 2024.

The County Board intends to act on the appointments at its next meeting on Sept. 21, 2023, Miles said.

Individuals interested in the vacancies must submit a Declaration of Candidacy and nomination papers containing a minimum of 25 signatures of electors in their district to the Dane County Clerk’s office in the City-County Building by 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1, County Clerk Scott McDonell said.

The Declaration of Candidacy and nomination papers are available online.

Public hearings will be held in each district and will be conducted by Miles.

The hearing for District 9 will be Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. at Hampton Inn and Suites Madison West, 483 Commerce Drive in Madison.

The hearing for District 32 will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 5:30 p.m. at Hyatt Place Madison/Verona, 846 Liberty Drive in Verona.

The hearing for District 13 will take place on Thursday, Sept. 7 at 5:30 p.m. at Union South, 1308 West Dayton Street in Madison.

Interested applicants are welcome to attend the hearing to describe their qualifications for the position. Written support can be submitted in advance to miles@countyofdane.com, and members of the public may register in writing at the hearing.

The annual salary for a supervisor is $11,423.47.

District 13 includes a large portion of the UW Madison campus.

"I am so thankful to have served District 13 and Dane County,” Xistris-Songpanya said in a statement. “I would like to thank all my colleagues, the staff on the Board, the hard working community members, and the constituents for giving me this opportunity. While on the Board, I am proud to have helped colleagues pass plans for a new county jail, a nearly decade long project in the works, pass a resolution to make Dane County a sanctuary county for the trans community, facilitate a $10,000 youth equity grant awarded to Dane Arts, and so much more.”

Xistris-Songpanya served on the Dane Arts Commission and Commission on Sensitive Crimes.

District 32 includes the Verona area.

“I’m filled with gratitude as I end my time serving on the County Board,” Bare said in a statement. “I’m grateful to the voters of the 32nd District for trusting me to represent them. I appreciate my colleagues who I have learned so much from. I’m proud to have worked on so many things that have improved peoples’ lives in Dane County. And I will cherish having more evenings with my wife and two sons and I so appreciate their support during my time on the County Board."

Bare said his proudest accomplishments include helping Dane County workers access COVID leave benefits, and travel reimbursement for leaving Wisconsin to access reproductive care, as well as authoring a resolution to create the County’s Eviction Defense Program.

District 9 includes the far West side of Madison.

"The past three and a half years have been both rewarding and challenging, but I am forever grateful for the residents of Dane County for giving me the chance to serve them in local government,” Joers said in a statement. “I was proud to have made a difference whether it was in public health, sustainability, or community safety. This was an experience I will remember with great appreciation for my colleagues."

Joers said accomplishments of his time on the board include increasing small business relief funding across the county, advocating for training and mental health resources for Dane County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, securing $1.4 million for the east segment of the North Mendota Trail, and working with partners to establish a gun buyback program in the wake of the Uvalde, Texas school shooting.