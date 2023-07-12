Faced with possible legal complications and a better understanding of the facts, the Madison City Council changed course early Wednesday on rejecting a Downtown student housing project as officials ran up against limits in their ability to dictate what developers can build amid the city's housing crisis.

The reversal of last month's controversial decision by the council to deny rezoning an area just east of UW's campus will pave the way for the 12-story development from Core Spaces, of Chicago, which has put up other student housing projects in the city, including The HUB and The James.

On June 20th, the council rejected Core Spaces' rezoning request that would create 232 market-rate housing units at the 400 block of West Dayton and Johnson streets and 200 block of North Bassett Street, across the street from Bassett Street Brunch Club. The project, named "Johnson and Bassett", would demolish ten older residential buildings in that area.

Before an ultimate 13-6 vote last month, some council members decried the lack of low-cost units in the development and complaints from some students about the proliferation of luxury apartment buildings like "Johnson and Bassett" that have swanky amenities such as rooftop pools and gyms.

But after debate that pushed the meeting past 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, most on the council switched their stance toward their proposal, passing the rezoning on a 17-2 vote with one abstention. In statements, some council members said they didn't fully understand the project when they voted against it last month.

Ald. MGR Govindarajan, 8th District, who represents student areas, still voted against the rezoning, arguing that the city still needs to reimagine how it addresses student housing.

"This is not the type of housing that students need," Govindarajan said.

Govindarajan was joined by Near East Side representative Marsha Rummel, 6th District, in opposing the rezoning. Ald. Amani Latimer Burris, 12th District, abstained.

The previous no-vote had instantly jeopardized prospects for building more lower-cost apartment units despite the council's discussions that night about building more of it. The day after the council vote, Core Spaces withdrew an application for a different 14-story student housing project at Johnson and Broom streets that would include lower-cost units.

Core Spaces' development told the council on Tuesday that the company couldn't financially swing the other project if "Johnson & Bassett" stalls.

Low-cost units could not be included in "Johnson & Bassett" because no mechanism to create them applies to the project and new city ordinances that incentivizes affordable units in exchange for more density do not apply either, Core Spaces development team told the council on Tuesday.

Core Spaces also is building oLiv Madison at the corner of State Street and West Gorham Street, a behemoth new development in that area that includes affordable units.

Core Spaces did not immediately respond to an email on Wednesday asking if the developers intend to resubmit the application for the Johnson and Broom development now that the council had passed their rezoning.

'The fight is not with us'

In a plea for approval on Tuesday, Core Spaces representatives stressed that fixing the city's housing crisis won't be possible without building more units with the eventual hope that skyrocketing rents will stabilize.

"Denying this project will have the opposite effect," said Doug Tichenor, Core Spaces' vice president and director of development.

"Denial sets the precedent that you can do everything by the book and still be denied," Tichenor said. "The fight is not with us. We're part of the solution."

The questioning of the Core Spaces team from some on the council grew adversarial and tense on Tuesday. Govindarajan and Ald. Juliana Bennett, 8th District, who represents student-heavy areas Downtown, asked the developer to only give yes or no answers to questions, which led to Bennett and the development team talking over each other several times.

Bennett also questioned the developer about management complaints from tenants at HUB and The James, which the developer built but has since sold. Govindarajan further criticized amenities at the proposed development like a gym and rooftop pool when students have access to those facilities on campus and a pool would be open in warmer months when students aren't there.

Such amenities couldn't be replaced with more units because of the building's design, the development team said. Removing them also wouldn't bring down rents, which is more dictated by needing to turn a profit on bigger-ticket costs such as land and construction materials.

Legal questions

Beyond the implications for the city's housing, the council might have skirted state law for handling rezoning changes when it rejected Core Spaces plans last month.

Council members are required to articulate their reasons for denying a rezoning in the public record, a standard that the city's legal team thought was not met at the June 20 meeting, City Attorney Michael Haas said on Tuesday.

Under state law, the city cannot compel developers to include low-cost units in their projects either, which meant the city ran the risk of getting sued by Core Spaces, Downtown Ald. Mike Verveer, 4th District, had said in the weeks between the two votes.

Beyond the Core Spaces project, the council had another development-related vote on Tuesday.

Members authorized putting about $6.3 million tax increment financing funds toward a development on the North Side that would put low-cost units and senior housing near the former Oscar Mayer meat processing plant.

That development, located on the 2000 block of Roth Street, would provide 303 units for those making up to 60% of Dane County's median income, or $62,280 for a household of three, and 446 parking spaces. Rents would be limited to $1,200 for a one-bedroom, $1,500 for a two-bedroom and $1,700 for a three-bedroom unit.

The senior housing component of the project would provide 250 units with the same income and rent restrictions as the family housing, 1,130 square feet of commercial space and 289 parking spaces.

With TIF, the city and other local taxing entities agree to freeze property values in an area. Tax revenues from growth are then invested in private development or public infrastructure. When investments are repaid, the district is closed and the higher-valued property is fully returned to the tax rolls.

