The case against the 10 Republicans who signed paperwork attempting to hand Wisconsin’s 2020 Electoral College votes to President Donald Trump will proceed in Madison, a Dane County judge has ruled.

Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington on Monday denied the defendants’ request to have the lawsuit broken up and brought before individual courts in their counties of residence.

While state law allows defendants to seek a change of venue under certain circumstances, Remington said the defendants in this case don’t meet the necessary requirements. He also noted the lawsuit was properly filed in Dane County, which is the county of residence for at least one defendant in the case.

“Wisconsin law does not allow the problematic consequences of ten judges simultaneously litigating the same claims in ten different courts, or ten juries — some 120 jurors — hearing the same claims and rendering ten different verdicts,” Remington wrote in his decision.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for May 24.

“Although likely not the last, this was just the latest effort to delay any type of accountability,” Scott Thompson, an attorney with the liberal law firm Law Forward, who is representing the plaintiffs in the case, said in an email. “We are pleased this matter will be resolved in the Dane County Courthouse, just one block from where the fake electors scheme was carried out.”

The lawsuit was filed last year on behalf of a handful of Democrats, including two official presidential electors, against the 10 Republicans, as well as Boston-area lawyer Kenneth Chesebro and Jim Troupis, a former Republican-appointed Dane County judge who has represented Trump in Wisconsin.

The lawsuit alleges the Republicans and their attorneys broke multiple laws, including counterfeiting public records, illegally interfering with official procedures, defrauding the public and engaging in conspiracy. Plaintiffs seek more than $2.4 million in damages, including $2,000 in fines for the Republicans and their attorneys, and up to $200,000 in punitive damages for each plaintiff.

Those who signed the documents include Robert Spindell, a Republican member of the Wisconsin Elections Commission; former chair of the state Republican Party Andrew Hitt; 8th Congressional District GOP chair Kelly Ruh; 1st Congressional District GOP vice chair Carol Brunner; former Dane County Republican Party chair Scott Grabins; La Crosse County Republican Party chair Bill Feehan; 5th Congressional District GOP chair Kathy Kiernan; 6th Congressional District GOP chair Darryl Carlson; 1st Congressional District GOP vice chair Pam Travis; and Mary Buestrin, vice chair of the Midwest region for the Republican National Committee.

The slate of 10 Republicans met at the state Capitol on Dec. 14, 2020, to sign official-looking documents asserting that Trump won the state. The meeting took place on the same day that the Democratic slate of Wisconsin electors also convened in the Capitol to deliver the state’s 10 electoral votes to President-elect Joe Biden. It also occurred after the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled that Biden had won the election and a month after Wisconsin county clerks canvassed the presidential election results.

The lawsuit was filed after the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission dismissed a complaint filed against the 10 electors.

In a separate case, Remington last week signaled he would send the initial complaint back to the Elections Commission for a second consideration. Remington said his order will stipulate that Spindell must recuse himself on the matter.

