Talks are underway to build a $35- to $40-million public safety communications center near Dane County's campus off of Highway AB, offering 911 dispatchers a new facility and creating space for mental health and training services.

The new center would move dispatchers and other staff from their current cramped quarters in the City-County Building to a 34,000-square-foot space replete with training areas and trauma-informed mental health space to help with the stressors of sending first responders out to emergencies and other incidents 24/7.

The dispatch center has been in its Downtown location for 30 years. Staffing has grown but the space has not, said Luis Bixler, the county's director of public safety communications.

Dispatchers typically sit only two to three feet apart, Bixler said. Due to the layout of the space, staff can't easily check the video feeds beamed to them from security cameras as incidents unfold in real-time.

"From an employee wellness standard, (the new space) allows them to not be on top of each other," Bixler said.

Once completed, the facility would sit on Luds Lane and complement other county facilities to its west: the Dane County Medical Examiner and Public Works, Highway and Transportation buildings. Public safety communications currently has its backup facility and training space in a building connected to the Medical Examiner building.

Talks to relocate the 97-person department began about two years ago. Since then, Bixler and other officials toured dispatch centers in Minneapolis, DuPage County in the Chicago suburbs and Denver. Those trips helped inform them what modern communications centers wasted money on and what they still lacked.

During talks over building a new center, officials determined that renovating an existing building would have been more expensive than building a brand-new facility, Bixler said.

The existing facility will be built to accommodate future expansion without disrupting the work of dispatchers too, said Greg Abbott, a project manager with the county.

"We really tried to take a very comprehensive look to the future," Abbott said. "Beyond that, who knows what future technology and functions are going to be, so we tried to incorporate that flexibility going into the future."

Bixler is optimistic about the new space hosting 911 awareness community events and helping new recruits, who currently don't get to spend most of their six months of training in the department's main space.

Because the site will be annexed by Madison from the town of Cottage Grove in October, the project faces the city's approval process.

On Wednesday, plans for the facility got a warm reception from Madison's Urban Design Commission, with commissioners voicing support for the sites proposed landscaping and architectural design.

"I think it's a very handsome building," Commissioner Russel Knudson said.

If the project faces no hiccups in the approval process, the county plans to put out bids for a general contractor by year's end, Abbott said. Construction would start next summer with the facility up and running by the end of 2025.

