Gov. Tony Evers to offer cream puffs for vaccines at Wisconsin State Fair

Some states are offering college tuition raffles. Some are paying residents $100. But in Wisconsin, Gov. Tony Evers is giving cream puffs to residents who get vaccinated at the state fair.
Evers' office announced the incentive on Wednesday along with the launch of an on-site vaccination clinic at the fair through a partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
“For 52 years, Kathy and I haven't missed a state fair—except for last year, of course—and we’ve shared some of our favorite memories here, including eating our fair share of Wisconsin cream puffs,” Evers said. “Getting shots in arms is a critical part of making sure our state and our economy continue to recover, so we’re thrilled to partner with the folks at DHS and the Wisconsin State Fair to provide cream puffs to all those who get their COVID-19 vaccine at the state fair clinic on-site this year.”
The state fair vaccination clinic will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will run from Aug. 5 through Aug. 15. Those who receive their vaccination on site will get a voucher for a free cream puff, redeemable at the Cream Puff Pavilion.
The state health department reported the highest number of new cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin since February, at the end of July. State health officials have attributed the rise in recent cases to the highly contagious delta variant.
Health officials have expressed concern that the spread of the delta variant could lead to the development of new, more dangerous strains of the virus, and are urging all Wisconsinites to get vaccinated and to wear masks in public indoor spaces.
"Here is what the facts and data are showing: first, the COVID-19 vaccines are providing protection against COVID-19 and all variants, like the delta, and they are helping prevent severe illness. Second, most confirmed cases are in people who are not yet fully vaccinated. We know for a fact that widespread vaccinations are the best way for all of us to move past this pandemic," state health department secretary designee Karen Timberlake said in a statement.
The COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be operated by AMI Expeditionary Healthcare at the State Fair Park in West Allis, Wisconsin.
As of Tuesday, 52% of the Wisconsin population had received at least one dose of vaccine and 49% were considered fully vaccinated.