Gov. Tony Evers hands $50 million to child care providers and education-based nonprofits

About $50 million in grants will be given to child care providers and education-based nonprofits, Gov. Tony Evers office announced Thursday.
Evers will distribute $49.5 million to out-of-school child care providers and education-based organizations through the Beyond the Classroom Grant Program, and another $500,000 will be distributed to the Marshfield Clinic Research Institute for technical assistance and mental health support.
“Our kids have had a difficult year, and we know that in order for our state to continue to bounce back from this pandemic, we have to make sure we’re getting our kids the extra support they need,” Evers said in a statement. “This past year, out-of-school providers across the state adapted to ensure our kids had safe and supportive places to go while also contending with increased capacity and mental health challenges. I've always said what's best for kids is what's best for our state, and today's grants will help ensure our families and kids can thrive beyond the classroom.”
The grants were funded by the American Rescue Plan Act and administered by the Wisconsin Department of Administration.
The funds are meant to help increase enrollment capacity, provide additional learning opportunities, or increase mental health support for school-age children during the 2021-22 school year and during the summer months of 2021 and 2022. The funds will be distributed to eligible nonprofit organizations that provided online and in-person learning opportunities for school-aged children.
The application period for the grants ran from June 18 through July 8 and organizations from roughly 51 cities across the state are slated to receive funds through the program.
Of the Madison recipients of the grants, the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County, Goodman Community Center, Wisconsin Youth Company and the Young Men's Christian Association of Dane County, Inc., are all listed to receive more than $1 million.
“Getting funds into the hands of nonprofit childcare providers that have been hard hit by the pandemic is a priority so we can continue to bounce back,” said DOA Secretary Joel Brennan in a statement.