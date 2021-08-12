Gov. Tony Evers hands $50 million to child care providers and education-based nonprofits

“Our kids have had a difficult year, and we know that in order for our state to continue to bounce back from this pandemic, we have to make sure we’re getting our kids the extra support they need,” Evers said in a statement. “This past year, out-of-school providers across the state adapted to ensure our kids had safe and supportive places to go while also contending with increased capacity and mental health challenges. I've always said what's best for kids is what's best for our state, and today's grants will help ensure our families and kids can thrive beyond the classroom.”