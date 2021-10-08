Gov. Tony Evers grants pardons for 15 more people, bringing total to 278

With a sped-up application process in place, Gov. Tony Evers granted 15 more people pardons, bringing the total during his first term so far to 278.
The Governor's Office announced the latest round of pardons Friday, which were granted to people convicted of felonies, such as drug possession and robbery, committed years ago. The pardons were based on both the recommendations from the Pardon Advisory Board and a new expedited process for pardon applicants to appeal directly to the Democratic governor.
"I am glad to grant another 15 pardons following the Board's September hearing and to recognize the hard but critically important work these folks have done to move forward, better themselves, and uplift their communities," Evers said in a statement. "I look forward to continuing to work with the Pardon Advisory Board to offer these official grants of forgiveness and encourage anyone who is eligible to apply."
Last month, Evers signed an executive order allowing the chairperson of the Pardon Advisory Board, which meets once a month, to send applications directly to the governor without needing a hearing before the board.
The majority of the people in the latest round of pardons were convicted of possessing or selling controlled substances, while other cases involved theft, forgery and refusing to pull over for police.
A pardon doesn’t clear a conviction from someone’s record, but it is an official grant of forgiveness that restores certain rights, such as the ability to own a gun, serve on a jury, hold public office and hold certain professional licenses or positions.
Pardons are issued to those who have completed their sentences for a felony conviction at least five years ago and taken significant steps to make amends and contribute to their communities. Those who have committed misdemeanors are not eligible, unless the misdemeanor is associated with a felony charge.