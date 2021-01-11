Gov. Tony Evers calls on National Guard ahead of possible inauguration-related protests

With the threat of protests at state capitols nationwide in the lead-up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20, Gov. Tony Evers on Monday called on the National Guard to support the state Capitol Police.

The guard declined to disclose how many members would be mobilized or what, exactly, they would do, but the state Department of Administration began boarding up exterior ground-floor windows at the Capitol on Monday after the FBI warned of the possibility of nationwide armed protests by supporters of President Donald Trump, who has refused to concede last year's election and advanced false conspiracy theories about it being stolen from him.

After being egged on by the president, his supporters on Wednesday staged an invasion of the U.S. Capitol as lawmakers were processing Electoral College votes.

The National Guard troops are part of its Reaction Force, which consists of troops trained to respond to requests for assistance on short notice. The Guard will serve in a support role to local authorities and conduct a site security mission.

The Department of Administration, which oversees the Capitol Police, also declined to share details of their security plan, in order to ensure the safety of the public and officers.

