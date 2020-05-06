Gov. Tony Evers announces new online resource for residents to find COVID-19 testing sites

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Wisconsin residents will now be able to find COVID-19 testing sites statewide with the help of a new searchable map online, Gov. Tony Evers announced Wednesday.

The state Department of Health Services launched the online tool to provide residents with testing site locations, contact information, hours of operation and guidance on how to schedule an appointment.

Evers said Wisconsin has made "great progress" in expanding testing opportunities across the state in the last few weeks, and this new resource is another step in connecting residents with symptoms of the new coronavirus to testing sites in their communities.

"Everyone in the state who needs a test should be tested, and through the Badger Bounce Back plan, we're taking a comprehensive approach to make sure that's the case," Evers said.