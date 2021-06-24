Gov. Tony Evers announces $142M for state tourism and entertainment industries

Gov. Tony Evers said Thursday that the state will award grants of $142 million to businesses and organizations in Wisconsin's tourism and entertainment sectors.

The money will go to industries hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, including live event venues, movie theaters, summer camps, minor league sports, and lodging.

Additional investments will be made in reopening Wisconsin historical sites and supporting state tourism, according to a press release from the governor's office.

"To hear this announcement just reinforces my opinion that this governor and the governor's office really cares about arts and entertainment in Wisconsin," said George Rouman, president of The National Association of Theater Owners of Wisconsin & Upper Michigan, which represents about 700 screens in about 100 locations statewide.

Rouman, who owns Rouman Cinema in Rhinelander, said since he operates in a resort area up north, summer is his busy season. And with COVID-19 restrictions loosening, people are now starting to move around the state and are visiting resorts.

"They're doing all the different outdoor recreational activities that they maybe haven't been able to do for a really long time," he said. "And on rainy days, that includes going to a movie."