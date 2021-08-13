Gov. Tony Evers: 50% of Wisconsin population is fully vaccinated

Half of the Wisconsin population is fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, Gov. Tony Evers announced Friday.

Nearly 3 million people across Wisconsin have completed their inoculation series, including 60% of adults in the state.

“This is an incredible milestone, and we are proud to see the millions of Wisconsinites who have taken this step to protect themselves and their community from COVID-19 and the Delta variant,” Evers said in a statement. “We are closer than we were yesterday, but we can’t let our guard down now. We still have a ways to go. Getting vaccinated is one of the best ways to protect our families, our kids, and our communities.”

Children under 12 are not yet eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Moderna launched a vaccine trial for children under 12 years of age Friday.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services had seen a steady uptick in vaccinations over the past four weeks after a lag. Confirmed cases of COVID-19 are also increasing as the highly transmissible delta variant continues to spread across the state.