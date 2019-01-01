Gov. Scott Walker "will be involved with a number of excellent organizations" and be part of a speakers bureau after he leaves office next week, he said Tuesday.
Walker, a Republican who lost a reelection bid to Democrat Tony Evers, will "move on to new and exciting opportunities," he said in a New Year's Day message that provided few details.
Walker and his wife, Tonette, will keep their home in Wisconsin, "but we will broaden our scope with an additional focus on returning power to the people in the states — from a federal government grown out-of-control," he wrote in the email message. "That is the best way to Drain the Swamp on a permanent basis."
The Walkers "will focus on new methods to articulate a conservative message," including reforming the tax code, he said.
"I will also be part of a speakers bureau — so be sure to consider requesting me for meetings, conferences, and other events across the nation," Walker said.
"As for politics, we will help re-elect the President and Vice-President," he said.
Walker, first elected in 2010, served two four-year terms. Evers, state superintendent of public instruction, will be inaugurated Monday.