Gov. Evers announces $142 million for state tourism and entertainment Industries

Gov. Tony Evers said Thursday that the state will award grants of $142 million to businesses and organizations in Wisconsin's tourism and entertainment industries.

The new grant programs will be invested in industries hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, including live event venues, movie theaters, summer camps, minor league sports, and the lodging industry.

Additional investments will be made in reopening Wisconsin historical sites and supporting state tourism.

"Wisconsin is bouncing back stronger than ever," Evers said in a press release. "Whether it's an urban or a rural destination, these investments will help make sure that local venues and businesses come out of this pandemic ready to welcome folks from communities around Wisconsin and across the country."

He continued, "Wisconsin is the best place to live, play, and work, and investing in businesses that promote culture and entertainment in our communities will pay dividends for Wisconsinites and communities across our state."

Anne Sayers, Department of Tourism Interim Secretary, said she's grateful for the help, calling tourism one of Wisconsin's largest industries.