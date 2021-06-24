Gov. Evers announces $142 million for state tourism and entertainment Industries

Gov. Tony Evers said Thursday that the state will award grants of $142 million to businesses and organizations in Wisconsin's tourism and entertainment industries.
The new grant programs will be invested in industries hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, including live event venues, movie theaters, summer camps, minor league sports, and the lodging industry.
Additional investments will be made in reopening Wisconsin historical sites and supporting state tourism.
"Wisconsin is bouncing back stronger than ever," Evers said in a press release. "Whether it's an urban or a rural destination, these investments will help make sure that local venues and businesses come out of this pandemic ready to welcome folks from communities around Wisconsin and across the country."
He continued, "Wisconsin is the best place to live, play, and work, and investing in businesses that promote culture and entertainment in our communities will pay dividends for Wisconsinites and communities across our state."
Anne Sayers, Department of Tourism Interim Secretary, said she's grateful for the help, calling tourism one of Wisconsin's largest industries.
"From leisure travelers looking to reconnect with friends and family to business travelers attending meetings and conventions, these dollars will be crucial to help our industry bounce back. We can't wait to help more travelers discover the unexpected in Wisconsin."
The investments announced today include:
- $75 million for lodging grants
- $11.25 million for movie theaters
- $12 million for live event small businesses
- $2.8 million for minor league sports teams
- $10 million for live venues
- $15 million for destination marketing organizations
- $8 million for summer camps
- $1 million for the Wisconsin Historical Society to assist in reopening historical sites
- $7.5 million to increase marketing support for Wisconsin's tourism industry.
These investments are being funded by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 and will be administered by the Wisconsin Department of Administration and the Department of Revenue.
"Gov. Evers' investments in Wisconsin are making the difference to small businesses, organizations, and all Wisconsinites,” said DOA Secretary Joel Brennan in the release. "Last year, local venues kept their doors closed to help protect their communities. Now that nearly half of all Wisconsinites have received at least one dose of the vaccine, life is returning to normal — minor league ball games are welcoming back families, theaters are reopening, and concert venues are booking new shows. These investments will ensure our communities bounce back stronger than before."
Separately, in November, Evers announced that 54 movie theaters across Wisconsin, including Marcus Cinemas and Flix Brewhouse in Madison, would split $10 million from the COVID-19 Movie Theater Grant Program.
The awards were part of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and were administered by the DOA.
The program provided eligible theaters in Wisconsin average awards of $14,600 per screen. The money was designed to be put toward pandemic-related measures, such as improvements to allow appropriate social distancing, cleaning and sanitizing, and personnel costs to provide COVID-19 safeguards.
In December, seven Madison entertainment venues were among 96 in the state that benefited from $15 million in federal COVID-19 relief also funded by the CARES Act and administered through the DOA.
The COVID-19 Live Music and Entertainment Venue Grant Program provided grant funding to live entertainment and large meeting venue operators whose facilities have been affected by the pandemic.
The pro-rated grants provided eligible recipients 25% of 2019 ticket or event sales, up to $500,000.
Individuals and businesses interested in receiving more information about the latest grants, including the application, can sign up to receive alerts at public.govdelivery.com/accounts/WIGOV/subscriber/new