Goodman Pool to open on July 15 with limited capacity

The Goodman Pool on Madison's South Side is scheduled to open back up Wednesday, July 15 with limited capacity and more public health guidelines, Madison Parks announced Wednesday.

The pool will be open for three 2-hour sessions a day for recreational swimming with the capacity limited to 250 per session, Madison Parks spokeswoman Ann Shea said. The sessions are:

12:00 to 2:00 p.m.

2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Guests should gather their belongings and leave the pool area near the end of each session as pool staff will use the 30-minute window between sessions to sanitize the pool area, according to the pool's website.

Admission to the pool is now $3 per person, per session for anyone age 1 and older. Guests can purchase one-time admission onsite from the ticket window or an 11-session pass online in advance. No reservations are needed, Shea said.