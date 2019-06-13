With Wednesday’s end of the school year, Goodman Pool is set to open for the season.
The city’s municipal pool at 325 W. Olin Ave. on the South Side opens at noon Thursday, and the first 500 youngsters there will get in free, compliments of the owners of Goodman’s Jewelers.
The normal daily admission price is $3 for youths ages 1 to 18, $5 for adults 19 to 61 and $4 for seniors 62 and older.
The pool is named for Robert and Irwin Goodman, founders of Goodman’s Jewelers and supporters of many Madison organizations, including Madison Parks.
“Their donation of $2.8 million for the construction of the pool was just the incentive needed to get a pool built in Madison,” said Ann Shea, Madison Parks spokeswoman.
“Even after the pool’s opening (in 2006), they continued supporting it by establishing a scholarship fund, so hundreds of children, regardless of their income level, continue to learn to swim at Goodman Pool.”
Goodman’s Jewelers owners John and Catherine Hayes have continued the tradition started years ago of letting the first 500 youngsters into the pool for free on opening day.
The pool is open every day through Labor Day, Sept. 2.
More information about the pool, including swim lessons, admission prices and hours, is available online to www.cityofmadison.com/parks/pool.