The Goodman Community Center has stepped up to fulfill SSM Health at Home's Meals on Wheels program after it abruptly lost its caterer in January.

"It's our wheelhouse," said Letesha Nelson, who became the Goodman Center CEO in January 2021. "It is something that we're already doing internally and we just believe that this was another way for us to support the community."

Goodman, on Madison's East Side, started in a limited way in February after Little John's scaled back its operations and was unable to deliver meals for SSM Health at Home. The community center is now making and delivering about 300 midday meals for the program and that number could rise, Nelson said.

Goodman has doubled its daily meal output and has hired additional staff to meet the need, she said.

Meals on Wheels operates in most every community in the country to address senior hunger and isolation.

Niki Pederson, SSM Health at Home spokesperson, said that within 48 hours of losing Little John's, the program's most vulnerable clients were receiving meals from Goodman, The River Food Panty, Gaylord Catering, and TNT Catering. She said it took about eight days for meal service to resume for all recipients.

Market Street Diner in Sun Prairie handled Meals on Wheels for SSM before Little John's, and when the diner closed last summer, SSM put out a request for proposals. Pederson said four caterers including Little John’s and Goodman Community Center submitted bids.

She said SSM didn't put out a formal request when Little John’s stopped providing meals. Instead, it chose Goodman since it was one of the finalists last year.

Little John's also abruptly stopped providing for Dane County's Meals on Wheels program. Between that program and the meal sites it provides food for, the county funds about 1,125 meals a day, said Tanya Buckingham, communications manager for Dane County Human Services. Little John’s had provided 500 to 550 meals with several other caterers handling the rest.

Buckingham said there are 28 meal sites across the county. Little John’s had 14 of them. Some are senior centers, others are community centers, where people gather for a meal. Those sites are also the drop-off points for meals that are delivered to people in their homes.

Consolidated Food Service, which operates out of Verona, filled in the county's gap left by Little John's, Buckingham said.

The county put out a request for proposals last month to replace Little John’s contract and received multiple bids for several meal sites, she said. The caterers awarded a contract will begin providing the meals long term this summer once the contracts are finalized.

Chef Dave Heide, who runs Little John's, a nonprofit, said while Little John's stopped doing SSM's lunch Meals on Wheels, and the county's Meals on Wheels, it continued with all the evening Meals on Wheels, which is a private program.

Heide said the previous evening Meals on Wheels contractor stopped doing it because it wasn't profitable. "And so we took it over to make sure that those seniors didn't go without meals. And when we did the scale down, we made sure to keep that because that is not county funded."

He said Little John's has about 130 clients for its evening Meals on Wheels. It was one of the first contracts he got and he's been running it for about a year, he said.

Heide said he lost about $200,000 on the evening Meals on Wheels last year, but kept it going because there wasn't a backup for it.

Little John's was also providing food for The Beacon homeless day shelter on East Washington Avenue, but no longer does.

Heide is also still fundraising to bring a pay-what-you-can restaurant and commercial, community kitchen to the Madison area. In 2020, after five years of planning, including three years searching for a location, he signed a lease for the 25,000-square-foot former A1 Furniture & Mattress at 5302 Verona Road in Fitchburg.

His plan is to turn grocery store food excess into quality meals for anyone, regardless of income.

Meanwhile, he was operating Little John's out of the Verona Athletic Center, where he was getting reduced rent from the landlord. But Heide had to leave that building in February so the owner could get it ready to sell.

Since early April, Little John's has been operating out of a space at West Towne Mall that had been Doc's Smokehouse's and before that, Granite City.

Heide said he's raised about $2.3 million for his eventual location and is looking to raise $2.3 million more. He said a lot of money is tied up in equipment because there's such a long lead time for much of it. The additional money is for construction.

He's working with TUCS Equipment in Minnesota to buy 300-gallon agitating kettles to produce huge quantities of soups and sauces.

"Then you're looking at a total impact of over 200,000 meals a week that we'll be able to put out into the community," he said.

The $4.6 million will pay for a kitchen where he can do major meal production, but he said it will take another $1 million for the pay-what-you-can restaurant, a community space, and a training kitchen where he plans to teach veterans to cook.

Heide closed his 15-year-old Liliana's restaurant in Fitchburg last year after 15 years, replacing it with two restaurants. The first, Ollie's, opened in December. The other, which could open in the next two weeks, will be St. Charles Station, serving fine-dining fare, still in Liliana's New Orleans tradition.

He said he's been paying rent for the past three years at the former A1 Furniture space, but his landlord, Paul Cannarella, is making it affordable.

"It's one of those things where how do you do a capital campaign unless you have a building, and how do you get a building unless you've secured it with rent?" Heide said.

