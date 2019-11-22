The Goodman Community Center is appealing for donations to support its Thanksgiving Basket Drive.
The center, which is scheduled to distribute nearly 4,000 Thanksgiving baskets beginning Saturday to area families, said food and financial contributions are significantly down from previous years while the number of families in need has increased to a record level.
More than 20,000 canned and dry goods are still needed to fill each basket.
“We have reached a desperate stage, and need food donations and financial contributions so we can purchase in bulk with established partners,” the center said in a statement. “While donated canned goods go directly into the baskets, financial donations are used to buy perishable items like turkeys, dairy products, fresh vegetables and canned goods in bulk (at discounted rates) to fill in the gaps.”
Canned foods needed are listed online at www.goodmancenter.org and can be brought to the Goodman Community Center, 149 Waubesa St., from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Monday.
Financial contributions are accepted online, at the center and by mail.
Donations will be accepted through Monday.
The center is packing baskets now and will be distributing them to families Saturday through Monday.