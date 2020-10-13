Goodman Center Thanksgiving Baskets see record-breaking demand amid pandemic

The annual Goodman Community Center Thanksgiving Basket Drive is seeing a record-breaking surge in demand this year as families struggle with the economic turmoil caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the first day of registration for the free Thanksgiving meals Monday, 2,216 families and individuals signed up to receive a basket — nearly 1,000 more registrants than last year's first day. That's also more than any previous year has seen over the same time period.

“We’ve seen unprecedented levels of demand in our food pantry since the coronavirus hit Wisconsin, so this outpouring of requests early on in the registration process isn’t surprising,” said Francesca Frisque, Goodman Center Food Pantry Coordinator.

In April, the center's Fritz Food Pantry saw a 300% increase in demand, Goodman Community Center spokeswoman Amie Hoag said.

Hoag noted that some people have been laid off, had their hours reduced or are struggling financially in other ways because of the COVID-19 crisis.

"We have folks who never thought they would need a food pantry coming to our pantry to pick up groceries," Hoag said.