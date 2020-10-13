 Skip to main content
Goodman Center Thanksgiving Baskets see record-breaking demand amid pandemic
Food pantry photo

Francesca Frisque, food pantry coordinator at Goodman Community Center, gets food items ready that will be put in bags for the homeless community Tuesday. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause financial hardships, the center has seen a record-breaking surge in demand for its annual Thanksgiving Basket Drive that provides free holiday meals to struggling Dane County families. 

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

The annual Goodman Community Center Thanksgiving Basket Drive is seeing a record-breaking surge in demand this year as families struggle with the economic turmoil caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

On the first day of registration for the free Thanksgiving meals Monday, 2,216 families and individuals signed up to receive a basket — nearly 1,000 more registrants than last year's first day. That's also more than any previous year has seen over the same time period. 

“We’ve seen unprecedented levels of demand in our food pantry since the coronavirus hit Wisconsin, so this outpouring of requests early on in the registration process isn’t surprising,” said Francesca Frisque, Goodman Center Food Pantry Coordinator.

In April, the center's Fritz Food Pantry saw a 300% increase in demand, Goodman Community Center spokeswoman Amie Hoag said. 

Hoag noted that some people have been laid off, had their hours reduced or are struggling financially in other ways because of the COVID-19 crisis. 

"We have folks who never thought they would need a food pantry coming to our pantry to pick up groceries," Hoag said. 

The goal this year is to provide complete baskets to 4,000 families, 500 more than last year's goal, Hoag said. Last year, the center ended up delivering 3,800 full baskets and an additional 500 turkeys as a part of partial baskets. 

Each basket contains a turkey, a disposable roaster pan, canned vegetables, canned fruit, mac 'n cheese, gravy, cranberry sauce, stuffing, broth, potatoes, onions, fresh carrots, milk, butter, eggs, pumpkin pie and dinner rolls, Hoag said. 

Food pantry gym

Francesca Frisque, food pantry coordinator at Goodman Community Center, gets food items ready to give to the homeless community Tuesday. Next month, the space will be transformed for four days as a staging area for the annual Thanksgiving Basket Drive, where the center provides free Thanksgiving meals to Dane County families. 

After people register, they will get a post card in the mail that gives them a time and date — either on Nov. 21, 22 or 23 — to pick up their basket. The pick up process has always been a drive through model, so it should be safe during the pandemic, Hoag said. 

Dane County residents can register online at at goodmancenter.org/thanksgiving or by calling 608-204-8018, Monday through Friday from 12:30 to 6 p.m.

Registration is open until Oct. 23, but the Goodman Center may have to close it early because of the high demand. The center said it is working with social workers from the Madison Metropolitan School District to identify families who have the greatest need for the meals. 

The center is asking those who are able to make a donation online at goodmancenter.org/donate to ensure they can meet or exceed their 4,000 goal. People could also host their own virtual or in-person food drive by following the Goodman Center's tips online at goodmancenter.org/thanksgiving

The center is also seeking volunteers to help with food sorting and distribution. Those who are interested in volunteering can reach out to the center’s volunteer manager, Mai Lor Yang, through email at mailor@goodmandenter.org or by phone at 608-204-8056.

Hoag said the center is always looking for more help, but this year they'll need even more because of the need to keep people socially distanced. 

"It takes the whole community to make this happen," Hoag said. "This year, more than any other year, we want to make sure that we can bring as much comfort to families during these difficult times as we can. We think providing a holiday meal ... is just one small way to do that."

COVID-19 in photos: How Wisconsin is managing the pandemic

