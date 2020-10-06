Goodman Center Thanksgiving Basket registration begins Monday, higher demand expected

Organizers of the annual Goodman Community Center Thanksgiving Basket Drive expect higher demand than in previous years due to the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy.

The center's Fritz Food Pantry saw a 300% increase in demand following the first few weeks after the novel coronavirus ground life to a halt in Madison in March and that demand has not abated, according to a Goodman Community Center statement.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We’re seeing a lot of new faces at the pantry each week, people who never thought they’d need to use a service like ours,” Food Pantry Coordinator Francesca Frisque said in an announcement. “We have every reason to believe more people will be in need of help this season, and we’ll need our community to help us achieve this lofty goal.”

The Goodman Community Center set a goal to provide 4,000 families with Thanksgiving Baskets this year and are asking community members who are able and willing to help to make a donation online at goodmancenter.org/donate.

The center is also seeking volunteers to help with food sorting and distribution or to host a food drive. Those who are interested in volunteering can reach out to the center's volunteer manager Mai Lor Yang through email at mailor@goodmandenter.org or telephone at 608-204-8056.

For Dane County residents interested in registering to receive a Thanksgiving Basket, registration will be open from Monday, Oct. 12, through Friday, Oct. 23. People can register online at goodmancenter.org/thanksgiving or by calling 608-204-8018, Monday through Friday from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.