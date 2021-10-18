Goodman Center begins Thanksgiving dinner basket registration

Host a virtual food drive

Want to contribute to the Thanksgiving basket drive? Use a template provided by the Goodman Community Center to host a virtual food drive:

"I’m raising money to help the Goodman Community Center provide 4,000 families in Dane County with the groceries they need to make a full Thanksgiving dinner at home. Want to help too? $70 will provide a meal for one family.

Donate online: www.goodmancenter.org/donate.

On page 3 of the donation form, enter my name in the field at the bottom (“This gift is part of the Food Drive organized by”).

More tips on how to host a food drive can be found at goodmancenter.org/thanksgiving.