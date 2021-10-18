Goodman Center begins Thanksgiving dinner basket registration

Registration has begun for the 33rd annual Goodman Community Center Thanksgiving Basket Drive, a donation initiative that fills thousands of Dane County homes with all of the holiday’s staple foods.
Registration will run until Oct. 29, and baskets will be distributed Nov. 20-22 at the East Side center, 149 Waubesa St.
Last year, as the COVID-19 pandemic caused increased financial hardship, the center saw a record-breaking surge in demand for the baskets. Goodman had to close registration for the baskets two days early because of the high demand. In April of 2020, the center’s food pantry, which provides food for more than 200 households a week, saw a 300% increase in demand.
The rise in hunger extends throughout Wisconsin. Feeding American estimated that the number of Wisconsinites experiencing food insecurity increased almost 3% in 2020.
“We saw unprecedented demand last year, and we expect this year to be the same,” Goodman food pantry manager Francesca Frisque said in a statement.
That is why this holiday season, the center is hoping to fill 4,000 baskets.
Each basket comes stocked with a frozen turkey, stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, canned fruit, canned vegetables, mac and cheese, broth, dinner rolls, milk, butter, eggs, onions, potatoes, carrots and pumpkin pie.
Frisque said the bountiful baskets give families “a little bit of comfort” around the holidays.
The only qualification for getting a basket is being a Dane County resident. People can register online at goodmancenter.org/thanksgiving or by calling 608-204-8018 from 12:30 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Goodman CEO Letesha Nelson, who was hired in December, said she knows how impactful the yearly drive is, adding that she is “ready to jump in and help out.”
“We’re going to need everyone in our community coming together to pull this off,” Nelson said in a statement.
Food donations can be dropped off in the Goodman Community Center’s gym on:
- Nov. 15-16, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Nov. 17-19, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Nov. 20-22, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Goodman center is also encouraging people to make financial donations to the drive at goodmancenter.org/donate, host a food drive, or volunteer to help with food sorting and distribution at volunteers.goodmancenter.org/thanksgiving-basket-volunteering.
“For almost 70 years, the Goodman Center has been here for our neighbors, and I’m proud that we can help so many people during this holiday season,” Nelson said.