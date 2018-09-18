Sunny skies and dry weather was great news for Wisconsin farmers last week, with crops maturing rapidly and harvesting in full throttle.
The USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service crop progress report for the week ending Sept. 16 showed 6.6 out of 7.0 days suitable for field work, the highest number of the growing season so far.
"Farmers took to the fields during a much-needed stint of dry weather," the report said. "Clear, sunny skies and above normal temperatures firmed up wet ground and pushed crops quickly to maturity."
Conditions were great for making hay, with both the third and fourth alfalfa crops moving toward completion.
"Beautiful weather this last week helped dry out some fields," a Walworth County report said. "Corn and soybeans are drying down super fast."
The corn crop was rated at 74 percent good to excellent, with 96 percent in dough stage, 82 percent dented and 36 percent mature. Corn for silage was 37 percent harvested and some corn was being harvested for grain.
The soybean crop was 74 percent good to excellent, with leaves turning color on 78 percent of the crop and 37 percent of the crop dropping leaves. Harvesting was just starting.
Oats harvested for grain was 97 percent complete and the potato harvest was 42 percent complete, with the potato crop 77 percent good to excellent.
The third cutting of alfalfa was 96 percent complete and the fourth cutting was 65 percent complete.
All hay was rated at 73 percent good to excellent.
Winter wheat was 23 percent planted, with eight percent emerged.
Pasture was 64 percent good to excellent, two points down from the previous week.
Soil moisture continued to be in good supply.
Topsoil moisture was 93 percent adequate to surplus, down five points from the previous week.
Subsoil moisture also was 93 percent adequate to surplus, down three points from the previous week.
Even though temperatures had remained quite high, fall definitely was coming, especially in the northern counties.
"Lots of pumpkins at the roadside stands, and apple harvest has begun," a Clark County report said.