A woman in a kayak and Monona emergency responders rescued a dog that had fallen into a partially iced-over section of the Yahara River Thursday morning.
Police body camera video of the incident shows the woman paddling toward the smallish black dog on a section of the river along the 600 block of Pirate Island Road. The dog appears unable to climb up onto the ice.
The tip of the woman's kayak was stuck at the ice's edge near the dog until a firefighter tossed the woman a rope, then pulled the kayak partially onto the ice so she could grab the dog's collar. From there, the firefighter pulled her, the dog and kayak to shore.
The dog appeared none the worse for wear, shaking off the icy water before another firefighter carried it away.
"With warming temperatures, this is a reminder that the ice is melting and dangerous conditions exist," Fire Chief Scott Sullivan and Police Chief Walter Ostrenga said in a Facebook post. "Thanks to a 'Good Samaritan' willing to take a chance to help, this dog was rescued, but this could have ended up much more tragically."
The dog was returned to its owner.